18 Alabama vs #20 UConn Game Thread

Night number two of the Phil Knight Invitational finds the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on the winner’s side of the bracket, as they get ready to do battle with the 20th-ranked Huskies of UConn. This clash of unbeatens should be an epic one, as both teams have been dominant early on this season. A spot in the Championship Game is on the line tonight, where the winner will meet the Iowa State Cyclones, who are in the middle of a surprising run of their own having dispatched a pair of Final Four teams from last season - Villanova and #1 North Carolina - on their path to the title game.

Alabama closed as a 1.5-point favorite, so the Tide are once again favored to advance in this loaded field. It won’t be easy against this great UConn team though. Alabama will need every ounce of play they had last night to remain undefeated on the young season. The game is set to tip at 8:30 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN.