 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch the Iron Bowl matchup and Week 13 early games open thread

Rivalry week started off with a bang with the Egg Bowl and the Florida/FSU game last night, what chaos will ensue today?

By mike.turay1
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Auburn Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The day is here, and we embark on our annual tradition of trying to work off all of the Thanksgiving food by yelling angrily at the TV as our favorite football teams is cheated by the refs in favor of our rival. It’s what brings us all together as college football fans.

For Alabama, that means the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will be playing the Auburn Tigers with the hopes of notching their third straight win over the Tigers and finish the disappointing season with a respectable performance. On the other hand, Auburn is fighting for bowl eligibility under interim coach Cadillac Williams after firing Brian Harsin three weeks ago.

In terms of national implications, this is the least meaningful Iron Bowl since... well... probably 2007. But both teams have a good bit on the line in terms of trying to finish their season strong and recover some lost dignity.

The game will be on CBS at 2:30 pm CT and can be streamed for free on the CBS Sports app on your phone.

Alabama is favored pretty heavily in this one with a -22.5 point spread, according to the Draftkings sportsbook. Logically, this should be an easy cover for the Tide against an overmatched Auburn team. Emotionally... Who knows. Alabama should have won easily last year and very nearly blew it.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Moving on to the rest of the day, we have a whole slate of games that could wind up being fun ones to watch. Michigan and Ohio State kick things off at 11:00 in the battle for the Big 10. Both teams are undefeated still, and the game will have huge implications on the playoff picture (I still kind of think both teams make it in regardless).

We also have Georgia Tech and South Carolina looking to play spoiler against Georgia and Clemson in the same morning time slot.

At 3:00, we have Michigan State and Penn State, and then the next wave of games start at 6:00 with LSU-Texas A&M. Notre Dame and USC is another big one that has potential playoff implications, and there are a couple of other generally fun PAC-12 games in Oregon/Oregon St and Washington/Washington State throughout the day.

Week 13

Game Time Channel
Game Time Channel
Coastal Carolina at James Madison 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgia Tech at Georgia 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Michigan at Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV:105
Rutgers at Maryland 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
South Carolina at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Grambling vs. Southern 1:00 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Louisville at Kentucky 2:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Auburn at Alabama 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Memphis at SMU 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Minnesota at Wisconsin 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Oregon at Oregon State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Purdue at Indiana 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Troy at Arkansas State 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video / $espn+ Video
UAB at Louisiana Tech 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Wake Forest at Duke 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Iowa State at TCU 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV:105
Utah at Colorado 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Michigan State at Penn State 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
LSU at Texas A&M 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
UCF at South Florida 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Notre Dame at USC 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Syracuse at Boston College 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Tulsa at Houston 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas at Kansas State 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Miami 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Air Force at San Diego State 8:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
SEMO at Montana 9:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Washington at Washington State 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
BYU at Stanford 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...