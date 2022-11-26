Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch the Iron Bowl matchup and Week 13 early games open thread

The day is here, and we embark on our annual tradition of trying to work off all of the Thanksgiving food by yelling angrily at the TV as our favorite football teams is cheated by the refs in favor of our rival. It’s what brings us all together as college football fans.
For Alabama, that means the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will be playing the Auburn Tigers with the hopes of notching their third straight win over the Tigers and finish the disappointing season with a respectable performance. On the other hand, Auburn is fighting for bowl eligibility under interim coach Cadillac Williams after firing Brian Harsin three weeks ago.
In terms of national implications, this is the least meaningful Iron Bowl since... well... probably 2007. But both teams have a good bit on the line in terms of trying to finish their season strong and recover some lost dignity.
The game will be on CBS at 2:30 pm CT and can be streamed for free on the CBS Sports app on your phone.
Alabama is favored pretty heavily in this one with a -22.5 point spread, according to the Draftkings sportsbook. Logically, this should be an easy cover for the Tide against an overmatched Auburn team. Emotionally... Who knows. Alabama should have won easily last year and very nearly blew it.
Moving on to the rest of the day, we have a whole slate of games that could wind up being fun ones to watch. Michigan and Ohio State kick things off at 11:00 in the battle for the Big 10. Both teams are undefeated still, and the game will have huge implications on the playoff picture (I still kind of think both teams make it in regardless).
We also have Georgia Tech and South Carolina looking to play spoiler against Georgia and Clemson in the same morning time slot.
At 3:00, we have Michigan State and Penn State, and then the next wave of games start at 6:00 with LSU-Texas A&M. Notre Dame and USC is another big one that has potential playoff implications, and there are a couple of other generally fun PAC-12 games in Oregon/Oregon St and Washington/Washington State throughout the day.
Week 13
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Coastal Carolina at James Madison
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Michigan at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV:105
|Rutgers at Maryland
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|South Carolina at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|West Virginia at Oklahoma State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Grambling vs. Southern
|1:00 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Louisville at Kentucky
|2:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Auburn at Alabama
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Illinois at Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Memphis at SMU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Oregon at Oregon State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Purdue at Indiana
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Troy at Arkansas State
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video / $espn+ Video
|UAB at Louisiana Tech
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Wake Forest at Duke
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Iowa State at TCU
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV:105
|Utah at Colorado
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Michigan State at Penn State
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|LSU at Texas A&M
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|UCF at South Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Notre Dame at USC
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Oklahoma at Texas Tech
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Syracuse at Boston College
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Tulsa at Houston
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kansas at Kansas State
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Pittsburgh at Miami
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Air Force at San Diego State
|8:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|SEMO at Montana
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Washington at Washington State
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|BYU at Stanford
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
