Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch the Iron Bowl matchup and Week 13 early games open thread

The day is here, and we embark on our annual tradition of trying to work off all of the Thanksgiving food by yelling angrily at the TV as our favorite football teams is cheated by the refs in favor of our rival. It’s what brings us all together as college football fans.

For Alabama, that means the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will be playing the Auburn Tigers with the hopes of notching their third straight win over the Tigers and finish the disappointing season with a respectable performance. On the other hand, Auburn is fighting for bowl eligibility under interim coach Cadillac Williams after firing Brian Harsin three weeks ago.

In terms of national implications, this is the least meaningful Iron Bowl since... well... probably 2007. But both teams have a good bit on the line in terms of trying to finish their season strong and recover some lost dignity.

The game will be on CBS at 2:30 pm CT and can be streamed for free on the CBS Sports app on your phone.

Alabama is favored pretty heavily in this one with a -22.5 point spread, according to the Draftkings sportsbook. Logically, this should be an easy cover for the Tide against an overmatched Auburn team. Emotionally... Who knows. Alabama should have won easily last year and very nearly blew it.

Moving on to the rest of the day, we have a whole slate of games that could wind up being fun ones to watch. Michigan and Ohio State kick things off at 11:00 in the battle for the Big 10. Both teams are undefeated still, and the game will have huge implications on the playoff picture (I still kind of think both teams make it in regardless).

We also have Georgia Tech and South Carolina looking to play spoiler against Georgia and Clemson in the same morning time slot.

At 3:00, we have Michigan State and Penn State, and then the next wave of games start at 6:00 with LSU-Texas A&M. Notre Dame and USC is another big one that has potential playoff implications, and there are a couple of other generally fun PAC-12 games in Oregon/Oregon St and Washington/Washington State throughout the day.