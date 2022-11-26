GAME 12 - SENIOR DAY: Saturday, November 26, 2022
Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS
- It is Senior Day at Bryant Denny. But thanks to the NCAA carelessly granting a free year to anyone who want one, it is hard to know who will be honored as playing their last game in Tuscaloosa. The only two players who are definitely out of college eligibility are OL Kendall Randloph and LB Jaylen Moody.
- Rookie head coach Cadillac Williams (2-1) has taken over for the recently fired Bryan Harsin and the Aubies still have Interim Coach Fever. They are really talking themselves into this “Auburn Man” being the answer and many of them think they are winning this game today.
- Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 65° with cloudy skies and a 37% chance of rain.
- TV Announcers: One last time this season it’s Brad and Gary with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.
- I really did not expect Eli to be gone this long from Alabama Radio. It makes you wonder if he is done for good.
- Alabama holds a 48-37-1 advantage over the WarTigerPlainsmenEagles.
- The point spread opened with Bama as a -24.5 favorite but it is now down to -22.5. The Over/Under is 50. Not with a ten-foot pole.
