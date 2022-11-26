Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Well, Alabama got it done in the Iron Bowl to leave a sliver of hope where the playoffs are concerned.

The first half was, for the most part, pretty awesome! The second half was.... not as awesome. That about sums up this version of Alabama football, doesn’t it?

They got bullied in the run game all night on defense, but Bryce Young had his best game of the season. Outside of one ugly interception, he was both accurate and decisive, and that includes making quick and proper decisions to tuck it and run.

We got some help today as Ohio State was blown out at home by a Michigan team missing its leading rusher. You have to like Alabama’s chances with two last play road losses in that debate. Clemson also lost to South Carolina. At this point the best bet is probably a USC loss to Notre Dame tonight followed by a USC win over Oregon next week and, of course, a LSU loss to Georgia.

In any case, there is plenty of football on for you this evening.

Roll Tide.