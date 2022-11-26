 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama 49, Auburn 27

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Alabama got it done in the Iron Bowl to leave a sliver of hope where the playoffs are concerned.

The first half was, for the most part, pretty awesome! The second half was.... not as awesome. That about sums up this version of Alabama football, doesn’t it?

They got bullied in the run game all night on defense, but Bryce Young had his best game of the season. Outside of one ugly interception, he was both accurate and decisive, and that includes making quick and proper decisions to tuck it and run.

We got some help today as Ohio State was blown out at home by a Michigan team missing its leading rusher. You have to like Alabama’s chances with two last play road losses in that debate. Clemson also lost to South Carolina. At this point the best bet is probably a USC loss to Notre Dame tonight followed by a USC win over Oregon next week and, of course, a LSU loss to Georgia.

In any case, there is plenty of football on for you this evening.

Roll Tide.

November 26, 2022

LSU at Texas A&M 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
UCF at South Florida 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Notre Dame at USC 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Syracuse at Boston College 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Tulsa at Houston 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas at Kansas State 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Miami 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Air Force at San Diego State 8:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
SEMO at Montana 9:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Washington at Washington State 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
BYU at Stanford 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

