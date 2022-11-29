College Football Playoff Rankings: How To Watch and All The Odds

If you are a regular reader here at Roll Bama Roll, you know we are not like other media outlets. We are not going to blow sunshine up your nether regions just for clicks. We call them as we see them, no holds barred (and so many other cliche phrases).

...Alabama does still have a shot at finding a spot in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff.

Tonight’s The CFP announcement will be the next to last seeding before the Final Four are cemented. The Top 25 rankings show will be aired this evening at 6pm CT/7pm ET on ESPN and streaming online and on the ESPN app. The final Selection Day will be on Sunday December 4th.

Last week’s rankings:

Georgia (12-0) - Screwed around with Georgia Tech and finally wore them down. Ohio State (11-1) - Lost to Michigan at home by 22. WILL DROP BUT HOW FAR? Michigan (12-0) - Beat Ohio State. MOVE UP TO #2 TCU (12-0) - Routed a weak Iowa State team. UP OR STAY #4? LSU (9-3) - Trounced by 7 loss Texas A&M. OUT Southern Cal (11-1) - Topped Notre Dame at home. MOVE UP Alabama (10-2) - Beat Auburn by 22. MOVE UP Clemson (10-2) - Upset at home by South Carolina. OUT Oregon (9-3) - Blew a big lead to Oregon State. OUT Tennessee (10-2) - Thumped Vandy. MOVE UP (but not enough)

UP TOP

It seems pretty obvious that the three undefeated teams will be in the Top 4. However, UGA has not looked dominant the way Michigan has.

Poll Might the CFP Committee put Michigan ahead of Georgia? No way.

Yes, Michigan has looked better.

Southern Cal will most likely be the new fourth team but where will they be seeded? There is a good chance that a few teams behind TCU probably could have gone 12-0 had they played the Horned Frogs’ schedule. Most observers predict the top four will look as follows:

Georgia Michigan TCU Southern Cal

NEXT TWO

After all of Saturday’s final scores were tallied, most people figured Alabama would move up to number 5. However when the AP Poll was released on Monday, Ohio State took that slot with the Crimson Tide right behind them. Yes, the Buckeyes have one defeat but BOY what an embarrassing loss on their home field it was. As you well know by now, Alabama lost two games on the road to ranked teams, both on the final play of the game, by a total of four points. It is hard to tell which is worse: One really bad home loss or two last second road losses.

Why is this so important? Because the Final Four are not set in stone.

CHAOS

This past weekend saw some serious chaos that put us in this situation. It is not out of the realm of possibility that we see more. (Point spreads provided by DraftKings)

GEORGIA (-17.5) - Losing to LSU is not very likely. If they do and it is not a blowout, the Bulldogs probably still get in

MICHIGAN (16.5) - It is a longshot that the Wolverines lose to Purdue. Again, unless it is a blowout, they are probably still in the top four.

TCU (-2) - Here is where it gets dicey. Kansas State has been playing pretty well lately and anything could happen in a neutral setting (Arlington, TX). Should the Frogs lose, they very well could topple out of the top four.

SOUTHERN CAL (-3) - The Trojans have one loss this season and that is to the same team they face on Friday in Las Vegas. Utah won the previous match-up 43-42. A second loss for So Cal will definitely drop them.

ODDS

DraftKings has odds for four teams under the TEAM FUTURES section of “Making the Playoff”:

Ohio State: Yes +110, No -140

Alabama: Yes +800, No -1600

TCU: Yes -700, No +475

Southern Cal: Yes -150, No +130

Also according to DraftKings, only six teams have odds of winning the National Championship.

Georgia -160 Michigan +290 Ohio State +1000 Southern Cal +1200 TCU to +1200 Alabama +3000