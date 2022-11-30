With the advent of the free agent transfer rule, bonus super senior years, and the always prevalent act of Tide players leaving for the NFL Draft after three seasons, Alabama football will have a very different look next season. Nick Saban has not been shy about swiping players from other teams such as Jameson Williams, Henry To’oTo’o, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Saban has also used the bonus year clause, but sparingly. He has only used two on each of the last two teams in Brian Robinson and Chris Owens in 2021, Kendall Randolph and Jaylen Moody this season. Of those, it could be said that only B-Rob was a home run move. So, the assumption that Saban will bring back every redshirt senior is a short-sighted one.

In addition, the Tide might sign as many as 30 newcomers to the 2023 recruiting class. Scholarships will be precious.

Many Crimson Tide players and the Tide staff will have big decisions to make in the coming weeks as to their future of playing football. Below is the best guess at who stays and who leaves the Alabama program after the season, broken down by position:

(Classes are the current statuses)

QUARTERBACK

Alabama has two quarterbacks coming into this next class and I expect both to follow through with their commitments and sign with the Crimson Tide. This will help with depth should two quarterbacks leave.

Bryce Young JR - NFL: Possibly a top 5 pick.

FR - STAYING: Top candidate for starter in 2023. Jalen Milroe R-FR - ? A great runner but he was a bit erratic with his arm this year. If he leaves, it might be after spring practice when things become more clear. I’d advise him to change positions, running back or tight end.

RUNNING BACK

Two 5-star studs will be signing in December.

Jahmyr Gibbs JR - NFL: This guy is made for the NFL. Probably a second or third round pick.

FR - STAYING: Great promise, needs more PT. Trey Sanders R-JR - TRANSFER PORTAL

WIDE RECEIVER

This one is a little tougher. In 2021, Alabama found themselves short-handed at the position late in the season and Nick Saban vowed not to let that happen again. Thus, they have a deep group of young talented receivers.

Jermaine Burton JR - ? He came on strong in the last few games, but he could use another year of seasoning. However, it is very possible he could test the NFL waters.

SO - STAYING: He needs a full year to show what he can do. Shazz Preston FR - STAYING

SO - TRANSFER PORTAL: Lost in the shuffle. Thaiu Jones-Bell JR - TRANSFER? Passed up by younger players.

TIGHT END

Cameron Latu R-SR - NFL: Although he has a bonus year, he likely heads to the pros and some team will draft him on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).

FR - STAYING: Alabama needs depth. Miles Kitselman SO - STAYING? Did not hear much from him this season. I she even on scholarship?

OFFENSIVE LINE

Not much is certain in this unit except that Tyler Booker and JC Latham will be starters in 2023.

JC Latham SO - STAYING: Starter.

JR - TRANSFER PORTAL: Started three games last year, used sparingly this year. Kendall Randolph GR - OUT OF ELIGIBILITY

SPECIALIST

PK Will Reichard SR - ? The Tide kicker got married last January and had said in preseason that this would be his last in crimson and white. However, there has been some speculation that he could return. He has a bonus year available and could probably declare his freshman year a medical redshirt if they hadn’t already.

R-SO - STAYING SN Kneeland Hibbett SO - STAYING

Tomorrow: Leaving & Staying Defense



