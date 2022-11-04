She Has Lots of Fun R10:

Please do me a favor — take a sec to browse through others’ musical menageries here and like ‘em (if you, you know, like ‘em). And please do us a favor — drop a random collection of your own 10(ish) tunes in the comments below before you surf on down the web. Then please do yourself a favor — click on the link and listen to the tenth track on this R10 (“A Year Ago Today” by The Mysteries Of Life). Finally, please do the world a favor — be kind to other people. Peace, y’all.
- Sally Can’t Dance by Lou Reed
- (I’m) Stranded by The Saints
- Bob Dylan’s Dream by Robert Zimmerman
- Examination Of What by Digable Planets
- Aphrodisiac Jacket by The Cult
- Maybe by Janis Joplin
- When The Music’s Over by The Doors
- Garbage Truck by Beck
- Plastic Bag by X Ray Spex
- A Year Ago Today by The Mysteries of Life
