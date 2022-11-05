GAME 9: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1) at LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)
Baton Rouge, AL ~ 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET, ESPN
- A few weeks ago, this game did not have the enormity that it does today. The winner takes control of the SEC West.
- This is the first year for Brian Kelly and his FAM-UH-LAY in Cajun country.
- Baton Rouge forecast calls for a surprising high of 80° with cloudy skies and a chance of rain at 55%. MUGGY! Temperatures will drop down into the mid 60s overnight.
- TV Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe.
- Pull out grandpa’s old transistor radio and listen to Alabama Radio.
- The Bayou Bengals are 26-55-5 versus Alabama with only one win (2019) in the last 11 meetings.
- The early sneak peek line provided by DraftKings has Bama opening as a -16.5 favorite. The most recent spread is Bama -13.5. The Over/Under is 58.5.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
