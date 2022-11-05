Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch Week 10 matchup

Fresh off of a bye week, the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on perennial challenger for the SEC West, LSU. The Tide found themselves at #6 in the first edition of the CFP rankings, and LSU vaulted up to #10 after a win against the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels, setting the stage for a top-ten matchup.

The game will be on ESPN’s main channel at 6:00 pm CT tonight. Sling TV is the easiest/cheapest way to stream ESPN, but you can watch with pretty much any cable or streaming service that gets ESPN.

As far as betting, the Crimson Tide is favored by 13.5 points according to the Draftkings Sportsbook, with an OU of 56.5. I think they’re pretty close to right on the OU, but I think it will be closer to a 8-10 point win for the Tide.

Meanwhile, we have an absolutely loaded slate of games throughout college football today. Air Force and Army kick things off if you’re in to the armed forces battles. Texas Tech and TCU, Florida and Texas A&M, and Kentucky and Missouri all also kick off bright and early at 11.

At 2:00, Baylor vs Oklahoma looks to be the premiere Big 12 game, and the Tennessee and Georgia square off at 2:30 on CBS. The results of that matchup, #1 vs #3, will shape the entire narrative of this college football season.