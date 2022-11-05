Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch Week 10 matchup

Fresh off of a bye week, the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on perennial challenger for the SEC West, LSU. The Tide found themselves at #6 in the first edition of the CFP rankings, and LSU vaulted up to #10 after a win against the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels, setting the stage for a top-ten matchup.
The game will be on ESPN’s main channel at 6:00 pm CT tonight. Sling TV is the easiest/cheapest way to stream ESPN, but you can watch with pretty much any cable or streaming service that gets ESPN.
As far as betting, the Crimson Tide is favored by 13.5 points according to the Draftkings Sportsbook, with an OU of 56.5. I think they’re pretty close to right on the OU, but I think it will be closer to a 8-10 point win for the Tide.
Meanwhile, we have an absolutely loaded slate of games throughout college football today. Air Force and Army kick things off if you’re in to the armed forces battles. Texas Tech and TCU, Florida and Texas A&M, and Kentucky and Missouri all also kick off bright and early at 11.
At 2:00, Baylor vs Oklahoma looks to be the premiere Big 12 game, and the Tennessee and Georgia square off at 2:30 on CBS. The results of that matchup, #1 vs #3, will shape the entire narrative of this college football season.
Week 10
|Game
|Channel
|Time
|Game
|Channel
|Time
|Air Force vs. Army (Arlington, TX)
|10:30 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Brown at Yale
|11:00 AM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Florida at Texas A&M
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
|Iowa at Purdue
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Kentucky at Missouri
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Maryland at Wisconsin
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Minnesota at Nebraska
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Ohio State at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|NAIA: Taylor at Indiana Wesleyan
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Texas Tech at TCU
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Tulane at Tulsa
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Western Kentucky at Charlotte
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Delaware State at SC State
|12:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
|11:30 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Saint Thomas at Valparaiso
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Youngstown State at Illinois State
|2:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Michigan State at Illinois
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|New Hampshire at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|MASN2 / $Flo Video
|New Mexico at Utah State
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oklahoma State at Kansas
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Oregon at Colorado
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Penn State at Indiana
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Tennessee at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|UCF at Memphis
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Washington State at Stanford
|2:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Alabama State at Bethune Cookman
|3:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|Liberty at Arkansas
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Navy at Cincinnati
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SE Louisiana at Lamar
|3:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH+ (channel finder) / $espn+ Video
|Texas State at Louisiana Monroe
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|SEMO at Tennessee State
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Southern at Florida A&M
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Alabama at LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|BYU at Boise State
|6:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Houston at SMU
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Texas at Kansas State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 107
|UMass at UConn
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|UNLV at San Diego State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona at Utah
|6:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Florida State at Miami
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|James Madison at Louisville
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Michigan at Rutgers
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Wake Forest at NC State
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|California at USC
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Colorado State at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|NBCSBA (channel finder) / MWC Video
|Hawaii at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|UCLA at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
