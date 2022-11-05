 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch Week 10 matchup

Another top 10 matchup in Death Valley... Evening can’t come soon enough

By Brent C. Taylor
/ new

Alabama v LSU Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Fresh off of a bye week, the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on perennial challenger for the SEC West, LSU. The Tide found themselves at #6 in the first edition of the CFP rankings, and LSU vaulted up to #10 after a win against the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels, setting the stage for a top-ten matchup.

The game will be on ESPN’s main channel at 6:00 pm CT tonight. Sling TV is the easiest/cheapest way to stream ESPN, but you can watch with pretty much any cable or streaming service that gets ESPN.

As far as betting, the Crimson Tide is favored by 13.5 points according to the Draftkings Sportsbook, with an OU of 56.5. I think they’re pretty close to right on the OU, but I think it will be closer to a 8-10 point win for the Tide.

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Meanwhile, we have an absolutely loaded slate of games throughout college football today. Air Force and Army kick things off if you’re in to the armed forces battles. Texas Tech and TCU, Florida and Texas A&M, and Kentucky and Missouri all also kick off bright and early at 11.

At 2:00, Baylor vs Oklahoma looks to be the premiere Big 12 game, and the Tennessee and Georgia square off at 2:30 on CBS. The results of that matchup, #1 vs #3, will shape the entire narrative of this college football season.

Week 10

Game Channel Time
Air Force vs. Army (Arlington, TX) 10:30 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Brown at Yale 11:00 AM NESN / $espn+ Video
Florida at Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
Iowa at Purdue 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Kentucky at Missouri 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Maryland at Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Minnesota at Nebraska 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Ohio State at Northwestern 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
NAIA: Taylor at Indiana Wesleyan 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Texas Tech at TCU 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Tulane at Tulsa 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Western Kentucky at Charlotte 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Delaware State at SC State 12:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 11:30 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Saint Thomas at Valparaiso 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Youngstown State at Illinois State 2:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Michigan State at Illinois 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
New Hampshire at Richmond 2:30 PM MASN2 / $Flo Video
New Mexico at Utah State 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oklahoma State at Kansas 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Oregon at Colorado 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Penn State at Indiana 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Syracuse at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Tennessee at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
UCF at Memphis 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Washington State at Stanford 2:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Alabama State at Bethune Cookman 3:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
Liberty at Arkansas 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Navy at Cincinnati 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SE Louisiana at Lamar 3:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH+ (channel finder) / $espn+ Video
Texas State at Louisiana Monroe 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
SEMO at Tennessee State 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Southern at Florida A&M 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Alabama at LSU 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
BYU at Boise State 6:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Houston at SMU 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Texas at Kansas State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 107
UMass at UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
UNLV at San Diego State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona at Utah 6:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Auburn at Mississippi State 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Clemson at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Florida State at Miami 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
James Madison at Louisville 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Michigan at Rutgers 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Wake Forest at NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
California at USC 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Colorado State at San Jose State 9:30 PM NBCSBA (channel finder) / MWC Video
Hawaii at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS2 / FOX Video
UCLA at Arizona State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video

