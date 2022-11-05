Late Shift Open Thread

Well, it was yet another overtime thriller in Baton Rouge, much to the chagrin of Alabama fans everywhere who still hope to see the 2022 version of the Tide truly put it all together for 60 minutes. At this point that is all that’s left to hope for as the playoff hopes are done.

The good news is that the defense looked good much of the night against an offense that had scored 90 points in its past two SEC games. The bad news is that they folded down the stretch in horrible fashion. I don’t know what was going on with Bryce tonight, but his accuracy was also as erratic as I can recall. He did pull some magic out at the end, but this time the luck ran out.

The crazy thing is that Alabama still wins this game if they had simply kicked the final extra point to go up 5. The odds of LSU getting a touchdown followed by an Alabama field goal were far greater than any possible combination of events that would have led to LSU scoring exactly six points in the last four minutes of the game. If the chart says go for two there, then the chart needs to be reevaluated. Of course, Alabama lost at least three points on an ill-advised no look interception on the first possession.

That will be the story of this team. They have loads of potential and can beat anyone in the country when they are playing at their best. Unfortunately they haven’t been able to play their best with any consistency.

Oh well, at this point let’s hope they play well down the stretch. They can still reach a New Year’s Six bowl if they do, but that’s little consolation for a season that started with so much promise.

There is football on for you tonight if you are so inclined.

Roll Tide.