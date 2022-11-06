Despite the overtime loss to LSU, the Crimson Tide is still favored over their upcoming foe. DraftKings lists Alabama as an 11 point favorite over Ole Miss. The over/under has yet to be determined.

For the second week in a row and third out of the last four games, Alabama will be on the road. This time, the destination is Oxford, MS. The Rebels have SEC West aspirations of their own with an 8-1 overall and 4-1 SEC record. Their one conference loss was to LSU (7-2, 5-1) so they must win out and hope for some help.

The Tide and Rebs face off on Saturday at 2:30/3:30 with the game aired on CBS.

