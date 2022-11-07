20 Alabama v Longwood Game Thread

College basketball is back, as just about every team in the country opens up the season tonight. The 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is no exception, as the boys in Crimson get set to tip-off Year Four of the Nate Oats era. If you haven’t gotten a chance yet, make sure to look through either of my season preview articles, or the preview of tonight’s matchup with the Longwood Lancers - a tournament team with a lot of experience favored to repeat as Big South champs.
Oats and the squad will be looking to “bounce back” from an up-and-down season that still ended with a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. In fact, they’ll be looking to make a third straight appearance in the Big Dance for the first time since Mark Gottfried led the Tide to five straight from 2002-2006.
That all starts tonight. In what should be one of the better matchups across the college hoops landscape on opening night, Alabama enters as a 14.5-point favorite. Can the Tide start off the 2022-23 campaign with a strong win?
The game can be streamed on SEC Network+, which is available to anyone with an ESPN+ account or a subscription to a cable service that includes the SEC Network.
Projected Starting Five
GUARD 6’1 Mark Sears
GUARD 6’5 Nimari Burnett
WING 6’8 Brandon Miller
POST 6’9 Noah Gurley
POST 6’9 Charles Bediako
Apparently, Dom Welch suffered a lower body injury at some point in the past 48 hours...
The transfer guard is day-to-day with a lower body injury, per UA.
