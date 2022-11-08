College Football Playoff Rankings: How To Watch Week 2 Rankings and Predictions

The College Football Playoff picture has abruptly changed from Week 1. The second of six College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will be released tonight at 6pm CT/7pm ET to be aired on ESPN and streaming online and on the ESPN app. The final Selection Day will be on Sunday December 4th.

This week saw some competitive games within the SEC with all the other Top 12 teams playing unranked cupcake cellar dweller doormats.

Tennessee - Thumped by #3 Georgia. Ohio State - Struggled to beat one-win Northwestern. Georgia - Dominated former #1 Tennessee. Clemson - Destroyed by unranked Notre Dame. Michigan - Beat up on pathetic Rutgers. Alabama - Lost in OT to #10 LSU. TCU - Managed to get by 4-win Texas Tech at home. Oregon - Topped godawful Colorado. Southern Cal - Barely beat patsy Cal in L.A. LSU - Beat #6 Alabama in OT. Ole Miss - bye week UCLA - Defeated lame duck Arizona State and their interim head coach

ALABAMA

For The Crimson Tide, it is the longest of long-shots. Even with the loss to LSU, DraftKings has the Tide has the seventh highest odds to win the CFP at +4000. This week, Alabama is favored by -11.5 against Ole Miss despite the Rebels getting a week off to prepare. Bama will have to win big if they want any hope of getting back in good favor of the CFP Committee, much less the haters in the press.

Complete odds to make the Playoffs, as well as winning the Big Beer Tap Trophy can be seen at DraftKings.

OTHERS

It would be a bit shocking if Georgia was not the top seed after beating the previous week’s No. 1. UGA has had some struggles against the likes of Kent State and Mizzou. However, dominating wins over Oregon and Tennessee help their resume.

was not the top seed after beating the previous week’s No. 1. UGA has had some struggles against the likes of Kent State and Mizzou. However, dominating wins over Oregon and Tennessee help their resume. Tennessee is not out of it yet. The Bulldogs likely win the SEC East, but the Vols are still 8-1 with Miz, SC, and Vandy remaining.

is not out of it yet. The Bulldogs likely win the SEC East, but the Vols are still 8-1 with Miz, SC, and Vandy remaining. Ohio State is undefeated and have some pretty final scores, but they do struggle at times against lowly teams. The Big Ten is a top heavy conference and has not really thrown too many challenges the Buckeyes way. Their biggest wins have been over a scuffling Notre Dame, Wisconsin who fired their coach, Iowa with quite possibly the worst FBS offense, and finally Penn State team that was overranked to begin with and now sit at #15.

is undefeated and have some pretty final scores, but they do struggle at times against lowly teams. The Big Ten is a top heavy conference and has not really thrown too many challenges the Buckeyes way. Their biggest wins have been over a scuffling Notre Dame, Wisconsin who fired their coach, Iowa with quite possibly the worst FBS offense, and finally Penn State team that was overranked to begin with and now sit at #15. Much like OSU, Michigan has had a weak schedule but they are winning in dominating fashion. Their out-of-conference slate was made up of Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn - all at home, of course. Jeff Sagarin’s College Football Ratings ranks the Wolverines strength of schedule at No. 71. UM’s next two games are home against Nebraska and Illinois before heading to Ohio State.

has had a weak schedule but they are winning in dominating fashion. Their out-of-conference slate was made up of Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn - all at home, of course. Jeff Sagarin’s College Football Ratings ranks the Wolverines strength of schedule at No. 71. UM’s next two games are home against Nebraska and Illinois before heading to Ohio State. Oregon is rolling through a weak PAC-12 schedule with a home win over UCLA as their only ranked opponent win. And then there is that albatross hung around their neck of a thumping at the hands of Georgia back in September. Up next is Washington, Utah, @Oregon State, and the PACCG most likely against Southern Cal. This schedule might just take care of the Ducks.

is rolling through a weak PAC-12 schedule with a home win over UCLA as their only ranked opponent win. And then there is that albatross hung around their neck of a thumping at the hands of Georgia back in September. Up next is Washington, Utah, @Oregon State, and the PACCG most likely against Southern Cal. This schedule might just take care of the Ducks. Southern Cal is in the same boat as Oregon with an easy run through the PAC. The Trojans’ one ranked opponent was Utah and they lost to them. They still have UCLA, Notre Dame, and the PACCG.

is in the same boat as Oregon with an easy run through the PAC. The Trojans’ one ranked opponent was Utah and they lost to them. They still have UCLA, Notre Dame, and the PACCG. It will be hard to keep an undefeated TCU out. They beat four teams who were ranked at the time but only K-State at No. 23 is still among the Top 25. The Frogs have @Texas, @Baylor, Iowa State, B12CG.

LONGSHOTS

Ole Miss will need to win out: Alabama, Arky, MSU, UGA (SECCG).

will need to win out: Alabama, Arky, MSU, UGA (SECCG). Alabama and LSU both have two losses. Bama’s were end-of-the-game road defeats to top 10 teams. LSU will have to win out big to overcome an ugly loss to FSU and a rout by Tennessee, and pray for some help from others.

and both have two losses. Bama’s were end-of-the-game road defeats to top 10 teams. LSU will have to win out big to overcome an ugly loss to FSU and a rout by Tennessee, and pray for some help from others. Clemson has been skating by in the weak ACC, struggling against pretty much every opponent. Notre Dame fixed that issue with the blowout win Saturday.

has been skating by in the weak ACC, struggling against pretty much every opponent. Notre Dame fixed that issue with the blowout win Saturday. Ironically, UNC lost to Notre Dame as well. They nearly fell to Appy State in an ugly 63-61 shootout. One score wins over Georgia State, Miami, Duke, and Virginia are stains on their resume. The Tigers will likely face the Tar Heels in the ACCCG.

PREDICTIONS

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Tennessee TCU Oregon