8 Alabama at #1 Houston Game Thread

A massive opportunity awaits the Alabama Crimson Tide today as they enter the Fertitta Center to take on the number one ranked team in college basketball - the Houston Cougars. The top-ten showdown is the game of the day in American sports, and it’s the first time Tide Hoops has participated in a top-ten meeting in 20 years, when the 8th-ranked Tide defeated #3 Oklahoma at Madison Square Garden during the 2002 Coaches vs Cancer Classic. Interestingly enough, the coach for the Sooners that day was none other than the man who will be in the opposite coaches' box today - Kelvin Sampson.

This, of course, is a rematch of last year’s epic game in Tuscaloosa, when Alabama defeated Houston at the buzzer, courtesy of a (totally not goaltending) block from J.D. Davison. Let’s watch that once more for emphasis:

Houston’s team and fans haven’t forgotten about it, either:

#Alabama walks out of the tunnel for warmups, immediately graced with a “F*ck you ‘Bama” chant from the Houston student section. — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) December 10, 2022

It’s getting tense in Houston, folks. This is going to be an insane environment for our young team. As if the top-ranked Cougars needed any help. These guys are an absolute machine of the defensive end of the court, so it’s going to take the Tide’s very best effort today. Nate Oats’ squad is listed as an 8.5-point underdog on most books.

Can Alabama pull off an epic road upset of the top-ranked team in basketball? Tune into ABC at 2:00 PM CST to find out!