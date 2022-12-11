WATCH: Jameson Williams scores first NFL touchdown

The Detroit Lions were ecstatic to draft Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since Williams had suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game, they knew that he’d need much of the season to recover. Williams worked his tail off and finally saw a bit of action last weekend against Jacksonville, but had to wait a week for his first NFL reception.

And boy, was it a productive one.

Jan. 10, 2022: Jameson Williams tore his ACL in National Championship



Dec. 11, 2022: Jameson Williams records 1st NFL touchdown on 1st career catch pic.twitter.com/m4qCaNdOmr — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

That was his father that he delivered the football to after showing youthful jubilation as he celebrated with fans on the way. Great to see after what had to be a grueling rehab process. Congrats to him, and may it be the first of many. This Lions team was already fun to watch, and Williams adds yet another threat to the mix.

Roll Tide.