Alabama fans will not have to mourn the departure of Will Anderson too long as the next man up has arrived. The Crimson Tide picks up a commitment from 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley.

Despite the Tampa resident committing to Notre Dame way back in June of 2021, Alabama did not stop recruiting him and it paid off. Keeley first visited the Capstone for Junior Day this past January. He also camped in Tuscaloosa in the summer and decommitted from the Irish a few weeks later. From there, the Tide became the likeliest landing spot. He took an official visit for the October weekend of the Texas A&M game and returned for the Iron Bowl last month.

Keeley is rated as the No. 10 overall player by the 247sports composite rankings. He stands at an imposing 6’6” and 242 lbs. He had 19 sacks, 23.5 TFL, 10 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior.

...he can bend and find some leverage. Does a variety of different things well at this stage in his development, but the most promising trait might be his motor and ability to make stops/plays in backside pursuit. Has experience working out of both a two and three-point stance in a 4-3 base defense. Superb snap anticipation allows him to quickly shoot into the backfield and get to work. Tends to make the most of the opportunities presented to him as a well-timed spin move has turned into a bit of a money maker, but that’s not the only trick he uses to get after the quarterback as he also can beat offensive tackles with a long-arm and bull rush. Not one to disappear against the run, but could always get a little more gap sound and will need to learn how to hold his ground against college veterans. Lack of verified data makes it hard to paint the whole picture, but should be viewed as one of the top defensive ends in the class of 2023 given length, fluid movement skills and production (racked up 16.5 sacks and 22 QBH as a junior). ~ 247sports.com

The Dean’s List student smartly chose Alabama over Ohio State and fleeting thoughts of returning to Notre Dame. The rich get richer as the Crimson Tide continues to build on their No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

