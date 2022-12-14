Will Anderson becomes the first two-time unanimous All-American in over a decade, and ‘Bama’s first

When you woke up this morning, the entire 153-year history of college football, and among the hundreds of thousands of young men who have played the sport — and, since the All-American team was first created in 1889 — there had only been 38 two-time unanimous All-Americans.

To be on such a list is, without hubris, legendary.

It’s so rare that we’ve not even seen one in almost 15 years, when Eric Berry deservedly was named to the list. And Alabama has never had one — not even Bennett or DT...until today.

Because today we add another man to that list, Alabama Jr. Edge, Will Anderson.

Landing on the AFCA All-America Team, Will Anderson becomes the first-ever, multi-year unanimous All-American in UA football historyhttps://t.co/RfqGfy7nIg pic.twitter.com/XVMgETxOz9 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 14, 2022

Will’s list of accolades have been simply ridiculous. Though his statline was better last season, he arguably had the greatest single season in college football history for a defender this year:

Unanimous All-American. Again. And that actually gives him a three-peat, with last year’s AA selection, and his Freshman All-American selections.

Bronko Nagurski award for most outstanding defender.

Repeated as Chuck Bednarik defensive Heisman award.

AP’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Ronnie Lott Impact player of the year.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Permanent Team Captain.

And he earned his degree last weekend.

What a special, special player.

We were actually blessed to have had the good fortune to see him, and have him represent this program and this University. He’s as special an outside rusher as the sport has had since Derrick Thomas. Any team that passes him by next May will have decades to regret it — and will deserve their Babe-like curse.

Congratulations, Will. Go become fabulously wealthy, and we’ll see you again in Canton.