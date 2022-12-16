Lights That Flash R10:

I can’t wait... for the end of the work day, the opportunity to lay down my burden and soak my soul in the soothing sounds of some supergroup and/or songbird(s). Our initial track this week has us raising a glass to the late JTE (and the ‘Mats) and takes me back to hazy days when I was young and wildish, riding high on irresponsibility and... other stuff... ashtray floors, dirty clothes, & filthy jokes...
Enjoy...
- Can’t Hardly Wait by Justin Townes Earle (with Jason Isbell)
- Detroit Rock City by KISS
- Problem Solver by Kyle Kimbrell
- TV by Naked Giants
- Fast As You Can by Fiona Apple
- TV Party by Black Flag
- Eruption by Van Halen
- You Don’t Understand Me by The Raconteurs
- Orange Soda by Baby Keem
- Village Gorilla Head by Tommy Stinson
Bonus: After Hours by The Velvet Underground
