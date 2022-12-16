Earlier this summer, 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. That small bump in the road did not phase Nick Saban as he and his staff continued to recruit the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect.

Late last night came talk that Proctor and his parents would make an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. This morning, that notion came to fruition as the Proctors touched down in the Yellowhammer State for one last look at the Capstone. The fact that the family is traveling from Des Moines, Iowa to Tuscaloosa on their own dime is a big indicator towards the possibility of his flip to the Crimson Tide. Saban & Company have one last shot at wooing him before the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday, December 21,

Proctor is a massive 6’7”/ 330 lbs and also played on the defensive line on his state championship high school team. He also competes in the shot put and has a long of 52 feet 10 inches.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford has been the main recruiter.

CALEB DOWNS

Also on campus this weekend will be 5-star safety Caleb Downs, who is committed to Alabama. There has been some talk that Ohio State and Georgia are getting in the mix for his signature but this unofficial trip to T-town should quell those fears. The nation’s No. 6 prospect has pretty much shut down his recruitment.