Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl

The 2022 version of Alabama football will have one last ride, and none of the horses will be missing.

Alabama QB Bryce Young and OLB Will Anderson Jr. have told Nick Saban they plan to play in the Sugar Bowl and Saban told ESPN that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t expected to have any opt-outs for the game. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 16, 2022

You can quibble about whether those who decided to enter the portal and were subsequently removed from the roster have “opted out,” but as far as players who are currently on the team, all will be available.

This is good and bad. Of course it’s great to see the stars in action one last time before they head off to earn those NFL riches, but by the same token a bowl game can be a great springboard for the following season. Perhaps there is a balance here where Nick Saban can find a way to get more young players involved in the game plan. Every year there are players who haven’t played key roles, yet end up showing out during bowl practice.

Here’s hoping a redemptive repeat of the 2011 Capital One Bowl is in order.

Roll Tide.