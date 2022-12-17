4 Alabama vs #15 Gonzaga Game Thread

Another Saturday, another huge opportunity for the Crimson Tide, as Alabama is in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic today to take on Mark Few and his Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Zags have had this game circled since the schedule dropped, so it’s going to take Alabama’s best effort to complete the semi-home-and-semi-home sweep.

This one has the makings of an absolute shootout, so make sure you’ve got your beverage of choice ready to go early on. If Alabama wants to make a return trip to Birmingham to host NCAA Tournament games come March, a win today in the Magic City would go a long way in helping to secure that. It would also give the Tide arguably the best non-conference resume in basketball, with prior wins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Houston, and Memphis, all save the latter coming away from home.

The Crimson Tide is a slight 1.5-point favorite today. Tip-off is set for noon CST and will be televised on the national spotlight of CBS.