Looking ahead at the state of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Roster

Over the last couple of days, CB969 gave us some very thorough breakdowns of each position group and what players might be leaving or staying:

Obviously, there’s still a lot in the air. But I wanted to break it down, numerically, to see where Alabama stood in terms of total scholarships as well as taking a crack at guessing how many more players are likely to transfer or get added in the upcoming recruiting class. Again, CB already did the hard work for us, and now we’re putting it into numbers. Those that have already entered the transfer portal are considered gone in my book.

Quarterback

Returning: 1

Potential transfer candidates: 1

Incoming commitments: 2

Three to four is pretty normal. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of Milroe/Simpson winds up transferring later in the spring, and I could see Saban trying to get a 4th guy from the portal

Running back

Returning: 3

Potential transfer candidates: 0

Incoming commitments: 2

Alabama has often rolled with 6 RBs, as depth can be tough to maintain at this position. This is one they might try to get another recruit for. If they don’t pick up a 3rd in this class, Emmanuel Sanders might move back to here from WR.

Tight End

Returning: 4

Potential transfer candidates: 1

Incoming commitments: 1

Six is a lot of tight ends, and with Miles Kitselman not getting any playing time as a JUCO transfer while a couple of true freshmen did, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go. I don’t expect we see any new recruits here. Plus Ath/S Brayson Hubbard could also wind up here if needed.

Wide Receiver

Returning: 8

Potential transfer/NFL candidates: 3 (Burton, Harrell, Jones-Bell)

Incoming commitments: 4

That’s a LOT of wide receivers on the roster, and 10 will be first or second year players. Again, don’t be surprised if Henderson moves back to running back, and we might see a transfer or two.

Offensive Line

Returning: 9

Potential transfer candidates: 1

Incoming commitments: 5

Nick Saban has usually kept right at 15 offensive linemen on the roster - right at 3-deep at all five positions. There are a whole crew of guys going into their third year that haven’t played that could very well jump to the portal, too. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Saban is keeping his eye on one more for the recruiting class.

Defensive Line

Returning: 9

Potential transfer/NFL candidates: 2

Incoming commitments: 1

12 players for essentially two spots is pretty deep. I expect a couple of transfers, and then probably one more addition of a 300+ lb guy in the recruiting class.

Edge

Returning: 5

Potential transfer candidates: 1

Incoming commitments: 3

Jihaad Campbell could always move here from inside linebacker, but I think this position is fairly set, with one spot reserved for an absolutely elite 5-star type of guy like Keon Keeley.

Linebacker

Returning: 4

Potential transfer candidates: 1

Incoming commitments: 1

Alabama’s only commit here is a JUCO guy, and he’s only 210 pounds. You have to think they want a 230+ player (or two) still in this class.

Cornerback

Returning: 4

Potential NFL/transfer candidates: 1 (Ricks)

Incoming commitments: 1

You have to think Saban is eyeing another outside cornerback, or even two. It’s too important of a position.

Safety (Including Star)

Returning: 5

Potential NFL/transfer candidates: 1 (M. Moore)

Incoming commitments: 3

Safety is taking a hit with Battle, Branch, and Hellams moving on. Two of the three incoming guys are high 5-star prospects though, so I think it’s not super likely they get a 4th.

Specialists

Returning: 2

Potential NFL/transfer candidates: 1 (Reichard?)

Incoming commitments: 1

All good here.

Adding all of the numbers above up, we have 77 scholarships (not including Hibbett at long snapper, and I’m not sure about Burnip at punter... so could be 86).

We have 13 more players listed who are listed as strong “maybe” candidates who may go pro or transfer... But they could also return, pushing the number up higher. If we assume 66% of those are gone (arbitrary, but seems like a good hit rate for CB’s guesses), that leaves 4 open spots in the recruiting class.

I’d think linebacker, edge, corner, and running back are the four most likely positions for those.