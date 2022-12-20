Wednesday is the first day of the Early Signing Period. Alabama currently has 24 committed prospects and the No. 1 rated class. All of them are expected to sign with the Crimson Tide. Below is the list of those who have given their pledge. (EE = Early Enrollee)

COMMITTED

S Caleb Downs 6’0” 183 (Hoschton, GA) #6 - The top player in Georgia is expected to arrive at Alabama shortly after signing day to begin bowl practice with the team. EE

TARGETS

OT Kadyn Proctor 6’7” 330 (Des Moines, IA) #12 - This 5-star offensive lineman committed to the hometown Hawkeyes back in the summer and then Iowa preceded to roll out one of the worst Power 5 offenses of recent memory. It is easy to see why Proctor is wavering on his earlier decision. Thus, he and his parents made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. All signs point to a happy union between Proctor and Alabama but he will have the daunting task of leaving his home state at the altar. I still say it’s about 50-50 chance. Announcing 8:45am CT. EE

LONGSHOTS