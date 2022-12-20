FLIP ALERT: Elite 5-star lineman Kadyn Proctor joins Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class

The #2 overall offensive lineman and #12 overall player in the country, Kadyn Proctor, has flipped his commitment from his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes to join the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Proctor has a scholarship offer list that includes pretty much every school in the country, but his recruitment trail was a bit of an odd one. Starting in June, his official visits were: Arkansas State (??), Alabama, Penn State, Iowa, and Oregon. Many thought he might go with the the Tide then, but he ultimately committed to his home team in Iowa. He went on to visit Michigan and Oregon again during the season, and then came back to Tuscaloosa last week after Nick Saban flew up to Iowa to see him as soon as the regular season ended.

Rumblings started over the weekend and picked up steam around Proctor being a likely flip to Alabama, and now he’s set to join the Tide’s class, boosting them even further into the #1 overall spot.

At 6’7” 330, Proctor is a mountain of a human who brings that midwestern lineman pedigree to the Tide. There’s just something in the water up there.

Proctor joins an Alabama offensive line class that includes Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen, Miles McVay, and RyQueze McElderry. Between the quintet, there are three guys over 6’6”, and 3 guys over 330 pounds. That’s a LOT of size up front.

Roll Tide!