Wednesday is the first day of the recruiting Early Signing Period. Alabama currently has 24 committed prospects and the No. 1 rated class. Below is the list of those who have given their pledge to sign with the Crimson Tide. We will update the statuses throughout the day.

S Caleb Downs 6’0” 183 (Hoschton, GA) #6 - SIGNED. LOI IN/ARRIVING TODAY

UNCOMMITTEDS TO WATCH

TE Luke Hasz 6’3” 245 (Bixby, OK) #195 - ARKANSAS COMMITTED, Announcing Wednesday 11am CT.

