Alabama football recruiting: Elite edge rusher Qua Russaw picks the Tide

Nick Saban and company added another key piece to the defensive front on Wednesday as high four-star edge rusher Qua Russaw committed to Alabama. Russaw is a bit undersized for the position at 6’2”, 230 lbs. and may end up getting a look inside before his career is done in Tuscaloosa, but his athleticism jumps off the screen. Qua ranks as the #2 player in Alabama and the #3 EDGE in the class.

Cooper Petagna over at 247 projects Russaw as a future 2nd-3rd round prospect.

Quick twitch explosive off the line of scrimmage. Compensates for lack of length on the edge with play strength and ability to play with power. Demonstrates heavy hands at the point of attack. Shows the ability to generate consistent pass-rush with initial quickness, play strength, and motor. Plays with excellent range and closing speed off the ball, displaying a violence at the point of attack. Instinctive three-down linebacker that has ability to play on or off ball at the next level and can add pass-rushing value on passing downs. Plays with outstanding effort and will add immediate special teams value at the next level. Projects to a high level Power-Five multi-year starter at the collegiate level.

With Dallas Turner, Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell returning plus top edge rusher Keon Keeley signing in the same class, Russaw will have time to fill out a bit. If he can be patient and trust the process, he should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact in the future.

Welcome, Qua, and Roll Tide!