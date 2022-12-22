On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide put together another excellent signing class and perhaps the greatest defensive class ever. If the events of yesterday did not completely sate your appetite, here is one more tiny morsel: Alabama might just sign one more 5-star defender today.

A buzz has been going around the crootin world that 5-star CB Desmond Ricks (6’1” 170, #23 overall) might be leaning towards picking the Tide this evening. Several of the “experts” have put in their predictions of Ricks to Bama today.

Many people close to the situation went into today with a strong feeling that Ricks was bound for LSU. But something changed. Could it be that Ricks saw this historic Alabama defensive class and wanted to be a part of it? Believe it or not, there are some guys who don’t make their decisions based on money alone.

As of now, it is not a sure thing, but the winds are sure blowing the Tide’s way. Ricks is down to Alabama, Florida, and LSU. He is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ.

Bon Appetit!