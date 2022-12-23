Wraps Me Up R10:

‘Tis the season to be jolly, but today’s R10 starts melancholy, waxing nostalgically with the lush yet lugubrious lyrics of eighties icons Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal. But have no fear, my fine friends, ‘cause our jukebox rocks off and away with our second-place shot from everyone’s second-favorite punk band, Stiff Little Fingers, followed by a double shot of Van Halen before it evens out with jangly gems by Big Star and R.E.M., and then... well, hell, y’all can read, so I’ll let you see for yourselves. Have a rockin’ Xmas, & party on, dudes!

The Working Hour by Tears for Fears Alternative Ulster by Stiff Little Fingers Panama by Van Halen Little Dreamer by Van Halen I’m In Love With a Girl by Big Star Oddfellows Local 151 by R.E.M. The Union Forever by The White Stripes Brimful of Asha by Cornershop High Lonesome by The Gaslight Anthem Aberdeen by Cage the Elephant

Bonus: No More of That by Stiff Little Fingers