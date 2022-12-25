Happy Holla Days R10:

Surprise! It’s a (non)Random 10 for you for Christmas! I hope it fits...
- Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
- Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight) by The Ramones
- Christmas in Hollis by RUN-DMC
- Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy by David Bowie and Bing Crosby
- Father Christmas by The Kinks
- Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) by Darlene Love
- 12 Days of Christmas by John Denver & The Muppets
- The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole
- Fairytale of New York by The Pogues
- Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes
Bonus: Happy Xmas by John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Double Bonus: I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas by The Drifters
