 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Holla Days R10:

Deck those halls / Trim those trees...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
Raise up cups of Christmas cheer...
Vulture

Surprise! It’s a (non)Random 10 for you for Christmas! I hope it fits...

  1. Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
  2. Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight) by The Ramones
  3. Christmas in Hollis by RUN-DMC
  4. Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy by David Bowie and Bing Crosby
  5. Father Christmas by The Kinks
  6. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) by Darlene Love
  7. 12 Days of Christmas by John Denver & The Muppets
  8. The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole
  9. Fairytale of New York by The Pogues
  10. Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes

Bonus: Happy Xmas by John Lennon & Yoko Ono

Double Bonus: I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas by The Drifters

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...