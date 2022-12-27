As the Crimson Tide’s regular season came to a close, Nick Saban already knew which positions had needs. Most of those holes were filled during last week’s Signing Period. But one position did not get properly addressed. However, Alabama has made up for it through the almighty Transfer Portal.

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre has announced that he will join the Tide for the coming season. After entering the Portal in November, he took an Official Visit to the Capstone December 9-11. That was followed up by a trip to Ohio State the following weekend.

Ole Miss, Nebraska, South Carolina, Illinois, and NC State were among the other programs who offered him but it went down to just Bama and the Buckeyes.

Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior from Jermyn, PA. As a recruit, he was a 3-star Athlete who played both quarterback and tight end in high school. As a true freshman at Maryland, he appeared in all 13 games with one start in the Terrapins’ bowl game. He caught three passes for 25 yards on the season.

This season saw Dippre blossom as he hauled in 30 receptions for 314 yards (10.5 ypc) and three touchdowns in 12 games. His scores came against Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio State. He had at least two catches in every game but one - SMU in which he had one reception. He is a big target with good hands and has a little bit of cockiness that this Alabama team sorely needs.

Billy Edwards Jr. completes a touchdown pass to CJ Dippre.



As it currently stands, the Terps are down 34-25 and are going for two. 45 seconds remain on the game clock. pic.twitter.com/aW6s8JExZX — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 24, 2022

The big tight end is gonna make some waves



Get to know him, Terp Nation@CjDippre is mic'ed up pic.twitter.com/tlr3PQxkD0 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 31, 2022

Dippre has two full seasons of eligibility remaining. Being from the Class of 2021, he is not eligible for a bonus super-senior season as those from 2020 and earlier are.

He will not be joining his Maryland teammates for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, December 30. It is likely he’ll be on the sidelines or stands in New Orleans with the Tide.