Conference Championship Games Open Thread

Every few seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide misses out on the SEC Championship. It happens. Just don’t make a habit of it, eh Nick?

In any case, now we can sit back and enjoy watching some college football without stressing for once, so might as well enjoy it and take the chance to root for chaos.

Yesterday, the Pac-12 went ahead and got their game out of the way, with #4 USC getting blown out by Utah. It was the best possible result for Alabama/Ohio State fans, as the Trojans getting whooped that solidly is likely to erase any benefit of the doubt they might have gotten.

At 11:00am, we have the Big-12 kicking off with #4 TCU vs Kansas State. The Horned Frogs are still undefeated, but have a really weak strength of schedule. I think they can afford to lose and still be in the playoffs, but they can’t afford losing like USC just did.

At 3:00, the SEC gets going with #1 Georgia vs #11 LSU. The Bulldogs could take this game off and still be in the playoffs, but even with a win, LSU’s 3 losses give them no shot. In any case, I don’t expect the Tigers to really stand much of a fighting chance.

If you want to swap over during commercials, UCF and Tulane are playing at the same time.

Then at 7, the ACC and Big 10 play their championships. Clemson and North Carolina face off in what should be a solid Clemson win, but don’t be surprised if the Tar Heels make it icky and close.

And then Michigan gets their farce of a championship against 4-loss Purdue. It should be a bloodbath. Though, again, the Wolverines could take the week off and still be in the playoffs. Plus the Boilermakers are good for upsetting one team they shouldn’t most every season... Might they up their ante and do it in a conference championship?

Sit back, and enjoy!