Alabama football has had a love/hate relationship with the Sugar Bowl.

Date Played Winning team Losing team January 1, 1945 #11 Duke 29 Alabama 26 Many players were off at war January 1, 1948 #5 Texas 27 #6 Alabama 7 Red Drew's first season January 1, 1962 #1 Alabama 10 #9 Arkansas 3 Bryant's first National Championship January 1, 1964 #8 Alabama 12 #7 Ole Miss 7 Finished #8/9 January 2, 1967 #6 Alabama 34 #3 Nebraska 7 National Champs with Ken Stabler December 31, 1973 #3 Notre Dame 24 #1 Alabama 23

Bryant's only Sugar Bowl loss December 31, 1975 #3 Alabama 13 #7 Penn State 6 Controversial #2 ranking. January 2, 1978 #3 Alabama 35 #9 Ohio State 6 Controversial #2 ranking. January 1, 1979 #2 Alabama 14 #1 Penn State 7 National Champ with the goal line stand January 1, 1980 #2 Alabama 24 #6 Arkansas 9 National Championship with Major Ogilvie January 1, 1990 #2 Miami-FL 33 #7 Alabama 25

The final brick through the window January 1, 1993 #2 Alabama 34 #1 Miami-FL 13 George Teague ran down Lamar Thomas January 2, 2009 #7 Utah 31 #4 Alabama 17 Letdown game January 2, 2014 #10 Oklahoma 45 #3 Alabama 31 Another letdown January 1, 2015 #5 Ohio State 42 #1 Alabama 35 CFP semifinal game, God bless Blake Sims January 1, 2018 #4 Alabama 24 #1 Clemson 6 CFP semifinal game with Jalen Hurts



Paul W. “Bear” Bryant loved the SuperDome but Nick Saban has had his struggles. The Tide’s current head coach finally got over that hump in the 2017-18 game. Saban may be familiar with New Orleans, but it will be the first trip to the Big Easy for anyone on the roster and all but Pete Golding on the coaching staff.

There used to be a time that Alabama fans would relish any opportunity to traverse down to the Nawlins for some jambalaya from the Gumbo Shop, Po-Boys from Johnny’s, Hurricanes at Pat O’Brien’s, and beignets from Café Du Monde. Sadly, we have been spoiled by the conquests of Joyless Murderball and have become entitled LPs that can’t be bothered by a “consolation bowl”. I fear that it will be a poor fan turnout for the crimson and white this year.

Alabama is an uber-talented underachieving bunch who has derped their way out of the College Football Playoff. The real question is what version of the Tide will we see on Saturday? There are renditions such as the 2008 and 2014 groups who blew the Iron Bowl and looked like they had no interest in being in the Sugar Bowl against Utah and Oklahoma respectively. And then there are those like the 2010 and 2019 squads who came in pisst off and focused and proceeded to rip Michigan State and Michigan new ones, both in Orlando. To hear Saban talk about it, the Crimson Tide practices have gone well. He has spoken of the “attitude” and “intensity” of practices on several occasions.

Kansas State is a tough pesky team that has the motivation that most Tide opponents have and that is to knock off the “Kings of College Football”. Will the Wildcats field a team of Stephen Garcias on Saturday? Expect their best effort led by speedy 5’6” Deuce Vaughn who ran for 1,425 yards this season. The Wildcats are third in the nation in turnover margin at +14. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.

One good thing about the Transfer Portal is that before bowl season begins, teams can rid themselves of players who probably will not be giving 100%. Saban has performed yet another miracle by not having a single opt-out - including the two players that very well could go 1-2 in next spring’s NFL Draft. As mentioned before, the Tide is reportedly focused and primed for this game.

The Wildcats also have no opt-outs, and why would they? What college player is going to give up perhaps their only chance ever to suit up against the greatest coach and greatest college football program of all time?

The very first odds posted by DraftKings opened with Alabama as a 5.5 point favorite. With rumors of Young, Anderson, and others possibly not playing, the line dropped as low as -3. Then after the announcements of no opt-outs, it rose back to -6 and now sits at -6.5. The Over/Under has moved a few ticks here and there and currently resides at 56.

Josh: BAMA 38 K-State 17 - Cover, Under

Roger: BAMA 42 K-State 17 - Cover, Over

Erik: BAMA 31 K-State 23 - Cover, Under

Brent: K-STATE 31 Bama 24 - No Cover, Under

CB: BAMA 34 K-State 31 - No Cover, Over

