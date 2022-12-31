How to watch Alabama vs Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

The day is here! Alabama will be taking on Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl this morning for the ending of the 2022 season. While the Crimson Tide didn’t make it to the playoffs for just the second time since its inception, the Sugar Bowl is still one of the top games in the country, and Kansas State might make for one of the best overall matchups of the bowl season.

On top of that, Will Anderson and Bryce Young both defied media and fan expectations by choosing to not opt out of the game. The two captains want to finish strong for the Tide, and that’s something that Alabama fans should appreciate and remember for years to come.

The game will be at 11:00 a.m. CT, and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, it’s readily streamed by using any streaming service that includes the main ESPN channel, like Sling.

On top of the Alabama game kicking things off early, we then have Michigan vs. TCU for one semifinal at 3:00 on ESPN, and then the other semifinal will be Georgia vs Ohio State at 7:00... Also on ESPN.

Basically, you can go about 12 straight hours on only one channel all day long. Just make sure you get food and take regular bathroom and stretch breaks.

The very first odds posted by DraftKings opened with Alabama as a 5.5 point favorite. With rumors of Young, Anderson, and others possibly not playing, the line dropped as low as -3. Then after the announcements of no opt-outs, it rose back to -6 and now sits at -6.5.

Roll Tide!