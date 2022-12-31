 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SUGAR BOWL GAME THREAD: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State Wildcats

Bama has the early slot on New Year’s Eve

By CB969
Auburn v Alabama
Tyler Booker FINALLY get a full-time start.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

GAME 13 - SUGAR BOWL: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

New Orleans, LA ~ 11:10am/12:10pm ESPN

  • Chris Klieman has led K-State to their first conference championship and first double digit win season since 2012.
  • TV Announcers: Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.
  • Alabama Radio
  • Alabama has never played Kansas State.
  • As of this morning, the current point spread has Bama as a 7 point favorite. The Over/Under is 56.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

