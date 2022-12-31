GAME 13 - SUGAR BOWL: Saturday, December 31, 2022
Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
New Orleans, LA ~ 11:10am/12:10pm ESPN
- Chris Klieman has led K-State to their first conference championship and first double digit win season since 2012.
- TV Announcers: Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.
- Alabama Radio
- Alabama has never played Kansas State.
- As of this morning, the current point spread has Bama as a 7 point favorite. The Over/Under is 56.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...