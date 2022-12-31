Alabama vs Kansas State: Sugar Bowl Second Half Open Thread

It was a bit of a weird first half. Kansas State started out looking like they were going to blowout the Tide, driving down the field for a quick field goal, forcing a three and out, and then breaking an 88-yard run to race out to a 10-0 lead.

Bryce Young missed a wide open touchdown, and Bama fans everywhere started getting their cactuses ready to start swinging.

The Tide defense stiffened up, though, and Young hit Jahmyr Gibbs on 3rd down for a long play, and then scored a few plays later.

After another quick stop, Young put together a masterful drive for another TD to take the lead.

Then Kansas State burned up the entire second quarter with a 10-minute, 18-play drive that ended with 0 points on a goal line stop, and Alabama drove back 98 yards the other way to score going into halftime on the back of some heroic catches from Jermaine Burton.

It wasn’t pretty early on, but Young seemed to settle into a rhythm and now has 3 TDs and 0 picks The Tide defense had some good drives and some bad drives and it seemed like Kansas State completed every single third down. But now the Tide gets the ball back with a chance to go up three scores.

Roll Tide!