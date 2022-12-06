Despite two of the top four teams losing their conference championship games, the CFP Committee bent to the will of the Twitter rage mob. In the first seven years of the playoff, the committee would thumb their nose at the critics. Now, we have a bunch of weak-willed wimps who are more concerned about handing out participation trophies over what is supposed to be “the four best teams”.

CHAOS

Pac-12 Championship Game

Utah 47 Southern Cal 24 - Some things never change. As he has always done, Lincoln Riley once again did some big regular season winning and then crapped the bed in the big game. Also following him from Oklahoma was his godawful defense. The Utes not only obliterated the Trojans, they stomped out any hopes of them playing in the CFP.

Alabama: We might still make the College Football Playoff!

Big 12 Championship Game

Kansas State 31 TCU 28 (OT) - When K-State went up 21-10 in the third quarter, they were in absolute complete control of this game up. And then a Wildcat tried to make an ill-advised punt catch while side-stepping to his left and muffed it. The recovery by the Frogs at the 30 yard line gave them new life and momentum. Had this guy just let the ball go, there is little doubt that KSU goes on to win this game by two touchdowns or more and probably drops the Hypnotoads out of the playoff. Instead, TCU was able to make it a close game and still hung onto the #3 spot in the playoff.

SEC Championship Game

Georgia 50 LSU 30- Do I really need to recap this schlock?

Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan 43 Purdue 22 - No surprises here.

OTHER STUFF

ACC Championship Game:

Clemson 39 North Carolina 10 - If I was a Clempson fan (thank you dear benevolent lord for not making me a Clempson fan, Amen.), I would be pretty ticked off at Dabo right about now. He has stubbornly stood behind stodgy mistake-prone DJ Ugielelele while Cade Klubnik wasted away on the bench. In the Tigers first two drives, Ukulele amassed all of seven yards on two 3 & outs. When Klubnik was inserted, CU totaled 182 yards and scored three touchdowns on three drives.

Dabo probably thinks he is being noble or something, but at what cost? They had no chance at a playoff no matter how bad they beat UNC because he stuck with that awful quarterback. However, they do get a shiny new World’s Tallest Little Person Trophy.

C-USA Championship Game:

UTSA 48 North Texas 27 - Nobody is talking about the Roadrunners but they have won back-to-back C-USA titles. In three seasons, Jeff Traylor has gone 30–9 overall 20–3 in the conference. He is now 23-4 and 15-1 over the last two campaigns. He is going to be hard to hang onto.

Sun Belt Championship Game:

Troy 45 CCU 26 - The Trojans scored the game’s first 31 points and coasted from there.

American Championship Game:

Tulane 45 Center Florida 28 - The Green Wave led from the beginning and never took the foot off the gas with 648 yards of offense.

Mountain West Championship Game:

Fresno 28 Boise 16 - Boise mistakes cost them dearly as Fresno scored on a punt return and had two touchdowns set up by long interception returns. It is always enjoyable to see the Smurfs lose on that dumb blue field.

MAC Championship Game:

Toledo 17 Ohio 7 - A MACplosion of offense.

FIELD PRESENCE OF THE WEEK

By reaching the ball back out and over the goal line, this Buffalo receiver scored the go-ahead and eventual winning points on a 4th & 10. With the win of this make-up game, the Bulls are bowl eligible.

FAKE TRICK PLAY OF THE WEEK

SELFISH DICK MOVE OF THE WEEK

Up 30-10 on UNC and fully in control of the game, Dabo thought it would be cool to go for 2-point conversion with a trick play for his son Drew Swinney.

D-BAG OF THE WEEK

If you are not familiar with Caleb Williams and his antics, know that he is the kind of guy who has antics. He arrives at the stadium dressed like he wants to be Cam Newton and he acts like one of those kinds of look-at-me guys you really can’t stand, like Cam Newton. For Friday’s PACCG, he wrote “F*CK UTAH” across his fingernails like the classy guy he is. And then...

KARMA OF THE WEEK

The perfect retort.

DISS OF THE WEEK

The NCAA denied Army’s waiver to play in a bowl game with two wins over FCS teams - a rule which is currently in place. Come on! It’s the U.S. Military Academy!

CHICKEN S**T OF THE WEEK

Brett McMurphy reported the Liberty Bowl wanted Kansas vs Missouri and Mizzou declined. “The Border War” was a heated rivalry played between the two schools every year from 1891-2011 until Mizz joined the SEC. The game even had its own logo. The Tigers hold a wafer-thin 56-55-9 advantage over the Jayhawks. Hmmm...

NAME OF THE WEEK

Fresno WR/KR Nikko Remigio. Sounds like a celebrity chef at an off-the-strip Vegas casino.

MOST FAMILIAR NAME OF THE WEEK

Michigan LB Eyabi Okie. Remember former 5-star bust Eyabi Anoma who signed with Alabama? After two years with Bama and two more at UT-Martin, he transferred to Ann Arbor and found a role as a pass rusher. He has 7 solo tackles, 11 assist, 4 sacks this year. I suppose he changed his last name so nobody would remember his spotted past.

HATERS OF THE WEEK

Anti-Bama fans were pissing and moaning about Nick Saban’s halftime interview on Fox. But Saban didn’t phone up Fox and say “hey, I want to to be on your halftime show, a-ight?” And what did they expect him to say? That sorry-ass TCU should get in? It should be noted that the reason it was five minutes long was because Fox had to stroke the ego of everyone on their broadcast team, so that they could all get in a question. Reggie Bush was flustered like he was talking to Beyonce or something. I’m pretty sure ABC or CBS would have had one interviewer.

FANS OF THE WEEK

UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

I usually don’t like pants and jerseys that are the same color (outside of Bama all-white), but these were pretty cool.

KAYSHON BOUTTE/JORDAN ADDISON PEACE OUT WATCH

I’d be shocked if either of these guys play in their bowl.

Kayshon Boutte waited until the SECCG to pop on his second touchdown of the season and first against non-Howard teams. Much to my amazement, he announced Monday he will return for his senior year. Despite his poor numbers this season, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both had Boutte as their fifth-ranked draft-eligible receiver.

Jordan Addison must be pisst off. The PACCG was supposed to be his big show. He was targeted 8 times versus Utah and caught 5 passes for 65 yards and no scores.

VIRTUE SIGNALLING OF THE WEEK

What Colorado’s mouthpiece is not telling you is that the preceding three men coached all of 60 games for CU and none of them made it through three full seasons as head coach in Boulder. Jon Embree and Karl Dorrell were fired. Mel Tucker went 5-7 and left for Sparty after one season. These three gentlemen had a collective record of 17-43 and 12-30 in the PAC-12.

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

Buffalo running back Mike Washington had 11 carries for 19 yards (1.7 ypc) against Akron.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Toledo was flagged for 11 penalties as compared to two for Ohio and still won.

Center Florida was a remarkable 7 for 10 on fourth down conversion but still lost by 17 points.

Every FBS team from the great state of Alabama is going to a bowl except for one.

CORSO DOES IT AGAIN

He may be old but Lee Corso can still pull one out every now and again.

Can you believe this crap? Fox has actually hired away this idiot who calls himself “Bear” and gives gambling tips that are usually accurate around 50% of the time.

CFP CFP CFP CFP SEMI SEMI FINAL DESI TAMU PITT BAYLOR MICH TAMU MICH TAMU HERBIE ALA OSU UGA BAYL BAMA OSU OSU POLLACK ALA OSU CLEM UTAH BAMA OSU BAMA CORSO ALA OSU UGA UTAH BAMA OSU OSU CB969 ALA OSU UGA CLEM BAMA OSU BAMA

Desmond Howard still cashes birthday checks from his grandmom.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

...... just wait til next year! ......

COUSINS

Troy (11-2) - The Trojans beat the ever-living tar out of Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt Conference crown. They get a tough bowl draw in UTSA in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on December 16.

(11-2) - The Trojans beat the ever-living tar out of Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt Conference crown. They get a tough bowl draw in UTSA in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on December 16. South Alabama (10-2) - The Jags will head to the New Orleans Bowl vs Western Kentucky on December 21.

(10-2) - The Jags will head to the New Orleans Bowl vs Western Kentucky on December 21. Samford (11-1) - The Bulldogs hung on to defeat SE Louisiana 48-42 in the FCS playoff. Next, the 6-seed Samford takes a trip to powerhouse 3-seed North Dakota State (10-2).

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO RAIDS THE FRIDGE, DROPS A DEUCE, AND DOES HIS LAUNDRY AT HIS MOM’S HOUSE WHILE SHE IS AT CHURCH AND LEAVES BEFORE SHE COMES HOME

UAB (6-6) - The Dragons are confirmed for a date with Miami-Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl on December 16.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Navy (4-7) - The Midshipmen rested this week before the Army-Navy Game on December 10 in Philadelphia.

(4-7) - The Midshipmen rested this week before the Army-Navy Game on December 10 in Philadelphia. Army (5-6) - The Black Knights await Navy.

(5-6) - The Black Knights await Navy. Air Force (9-3) - The Falcons head to the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth to meet up with Baylor on December 22.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

Odds of winning the National Championship:

Georgia +180 to +100 to -120 to -150 to -160 to -130 Michigan +1500 to +900 to +700 to +1000 to +290 to +280 Ohio State +180 to +200 to +240 to +240 to +1000 to +360 TCU +3500 to +2500 to +1600 to +1200 to +1800

ESS-EE-SEE

The SEC had a horrendous year. You can’t say with a straight face that losing twice in a down year qualifies you for access to the playoff. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 4, 2022

According to this anger management candidate, the SEC is “horrendous” this year. So horrendous that only 11 teams are going to bowls. The three teams not going are all 5-7.

** NOT TO MENTION that South Carolina defeated the ACC Champ and Florida beat the PAC-12 Champ! Alabama will face Big 12 Champs Kansas State and UGA likely meets up with the Big Ten Champs Michigan.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Oregon State vs. Florida - Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, NV) 6:30/7:30 pm ABC

Friday, Dec. 23

Wake Forest vs. Missouri - Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, FL) 5:30/6:30 pm ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Arkansas vs. Kansas - Liberty Bowl (Memphis, TN) 4:30/5:30 pm ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss - Texas Bowl (Houston, TX) 8pm/9pm ESPN

Friday, Dec. 30

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame - Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL) 2:30/3:30 pm ESPN

Tennessee vs. Clemson - Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, FL) 7pm/8pm ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31

Iowa vs. Kentucky - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) 11am/12pm ABC

Alabama vs. Kansas State - Sugar Bowl (New Orleans. LA) 11am/12pm ESPN

Georgia vs. Ohio State (CFP semifinal) - Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) 7pm/8pm ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

Mississippi State vs. Illinois - ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, FL) 11am/12 noon ESPN2

LSU vs. Purdue - Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) 12pm/1pm ABC

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 131 FBS teams, two are still undefeated: Georgia and Michigan.

Buffalo’s win finalized the 82 teams going bowling this year. Unless a team declines a bid, Rice will be the only 5-7 team in, which they earned through nearly perfect academics.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

So sad.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to San Jose Canseco State for peacing out on New Mexico State. You may recall NMSU finished 5-6, one win short of only their 5th bowl game ever. However, the Spartans postponed their October 22 game against the Aggies due to a player’s death. Fast forward to the end of November and Sparty Jr. refused to make up the game because they were already 7-4 and DGAF. I am sorry for the tragedy but if they are not making up the game, they should have to forfeit.

NMSU was able to schedule Valpo (5-6) for last Saturday (won 65-3) but the second FCS win cannot count towards bowl eligibility. Fortunately for the Aggs - now 6-6 - they were given a waiver by the NCAA to play in a bowl, because that is what the NCAA does. When not handing out waivers, they use them as toilet paper.

HEISMAN HYPE

1) everyone who voted before conference championship games were played

2) everyone who simply voted for the QB of the No. 1 team in the country without literally any other thought process — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 6, 2022

The Heisman finalists:

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

TCU QB Max Duggan

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

So Cal QB Caleb Williams

What a godawful bunch.

PERCEPTIONS

Maybe it’s just my biased eyes, but I saw Caleb Williams getting his arse kicked with a resignation that they were going to lose that game to Utah. It’s just my humble opinion that it looked like he was milking his injury so that he would be perceived as a “warrior” and could salvage his campaign for the trophy. Why else would he stay in the game for as long as he did. If it was a ruse, it might just work.

getting his arse kicked with a resignation that they were going to lose that game to Utah. It’s just my humble opinion that it looked like he was milking his injury so that he would be perceived as a “warrior” and could salvage his campaign for the trophy. Why else would he stay in the game for as long as he did. If it was a ruse, it might just work. It would be tragic if 25-year old Stetson Bennett XIV , who should have long been out of eligibility, has no prayer of starting in a NFL game, and is not even the best player in his own offensive huddle, wins this thing.

, who should have long been out of eligibility, has no prayer of starting in a NFL game, and is not even the best player in his own offensive huddle, wins this thing. C.J. Stroud was idle and that hurts. His last performance probably sticks out in the voters minds.

was idle and that hurts. His last performance probably sticks out in the voters minds. I’m not sure how Max Duggan snuck in there. It certainly had to be from many of these jerks who send in their ballots too early.

WHO SHOULD WIN

Nobody.

THE SICK REPORT

Michigan RB Blake Corum has undergone season-ending surgery. Thankgawd. Now we don’t have to hear about how amazing he is anymore.

has undergone season-ending surgery. Thankgawd. Now we don’t have to hear about how amazing he is anymore. So Cal QB Caleb Williams has a “significant” hamstring injury. Why does this feel like a peace out?

has a “significant” hamstring injury. Why does this feel like a peace out? Iowa fifth-year senior quarterback Spencer Petras needs shoulder surgery and will miss the Music City Bowl against Kentucky, coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday. Take the under whatever it is.

BON VOYAGE

Another longtime Alabama Athletics member is moving on.

BLOTTER

Michigan star DL Mazi Smith was charged last week on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon. The original offense date: October 7. Yet charges were not filed until this past Wednesday. Smith has played in all 13 games this season and the school has no plans to suspend him. The news broke the morning after all U of M media availability was finished ahead of the Big Ten championship game.

was charged last week on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon. The original offense date: October 7. Yet charges were not filed until this past Wednesday. Smith has played in all 13 games this season and the school has no plans to suspend him. The news broke the morning after all U of M media availability was finished ahead of the Big Ten championship game. Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. I suppose he did not take the news of Matt Rhule ’s hiring very well.

was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. I suppose he did not take the news of ’s hiring very well. Florida back-up QB Jalen Kitna was arrested on five child pornography charges. Ugh. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna who is currently a high school coach in Texas.

DRAMA

PRIME TIME’S SELL-OUT

Deion and all these big recruits talking about what they doing for OUR PEOPLE .. this and that … man was a straight lie ‍♂️ Travis Hunter might as well should have went to Bama or FSU ….. alll that goes down the drain ‍♂️

So now I ask what is for OUR PEOPLE or FOR YOU ? … smh — Bryce Brown (@BryceBZO) December 3, 2022

If Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State & takes Shedeur, he proving folks right. Deion was preaching elevating HBCU programs & looks like he was just using JSU as a launching pad for his coaching career, which is fine, but don't go around acting like it was for altruistic reasons. — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) December 2, 2022

Y’all talking bout Deion, what about kids like Travis Hunter who COMPLETELY redirected the course of his life because he believed in what Deion was saying…. Only for him to leave at THE FIRST opportunity thrown his way… THAT’S where my problem is. — Jonathon D. Randle M. Ed (@Councilman_JRan) December 3, 2022

Y’all. They MAD.

Remember what I was saying last week about Deion Sanders? “I am not so sure he wants to leave Jax State. He went there for a reason and that was to promote HBCU. I’m sure it’s not about money. He has plenty. In addition, his son is starting QB and just a sophomore. If he left now - and took his son with him - it might come across as disingenuous/selling out.” How naive of me. But of course Deion has taken the Colorado job and he did take his son, JSU starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders along with him to Boulder. Sanders is also expected to bring along others from Jax State but no word on 2022’s No. 1 ranked player Travis Hunter.

Shortly after the hire, Sanders got a commit from some 2025 WR calling himself a 5-star. I’m not sure who is giving out rating for guys who are currently high school sophomores but okay. By 2025, we could all be speaking Russian and Deion could have changed jobs again or quit after getting his s**t pushed in for two years. He is not reliable. I still hold a grudge against him for giving the Falcons the finger and leaving for the 49ers back in the day. It is hard to comprehend how people want to play for him with his history. Would you rather play for a hard-ass who is going to mold you into a lean mean fighting machine or for a celebrity coach who might not be there by the time you finish one school year?

As for his qualifications, he had coached some high school ball and then three seasons at Jackson State. He was 27–5 which is a fine accomplishment but let’s get real here. JSU played an all HBCU schedule. I hate to tell you but HBCU is a step below the other FCS teams. If FBS were equal to major league baseball and FCS was AAA baseball, HBCU would be AA. I’m sorry if the truth hurts. In addition, Colorado is Power-5 FBS. Deion basically ascended from three levels down. Reality is going to smack him in the face like a Mack truck. I’d be surprised if he makes it through four seasons.

Oh, by the way. Colorado’s first 2023 game is at TCU. Enjoy!

OTHER DRAMA

Devin Leary (NC State)

Brennan Armstrong (UVA)

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

Jeff Sims (GT)

It has been reported that 667 FBS players entered the ol’ Quitter Hole yesterday alone. The previous high for one day was 270. We can’t list them all here but the list includes several starting quarterbacks. The sad thing is, many of these guys will end up without a home.

In a shocking turn, Scott Satterfield has left Louisville for Cincinnati. Even more bizarre is the fact that Louisville is scheduled to play Cincy in the Fenway Bowl on December 17. You may recall that Satterfield flirted with the vacancy at South Carolina two years ago, so he must have wanted out for awhile now.

has left Louisville for Cincinnati. Even more bizarre is the fact that Louisville is scheduled to play Cincy in the Fenway Bowl on December 17. You may recall that Satterfield flirted with the vacancy at South Carolina two years ago, so he must have wanted out for awhile now. Jimbo Fisher threw his OC under the bus, sending Darrell Dickey packing. Strange move considering Jimbo does most of the play calling.

threw his OC under the bus, sending packing. Strange move considering Jimbo does most of the play calling. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant ’s great-grandson is heading back into the NCAA transfer portal. QB Paul Tyson did not record a single stat this past season at Arizona State.

’s great-grandson is heading back into the NCAA transfer portal. QB did not record a single stat this past season at Arizona State. West Virginia has hired North Texas’s 44-year-old Wren Baker as its next AD. Wren?? Gotta be honest. He’s got a fat kid who eats paste look to him. Neal Brown has been given another year to work things out in Morgantown.

as its next AD. Wren?? Gotta be honest. He’s got a fat kid who eats paste look to him. has been given another year to work things out in Morgantown. With 4,444 passing yards and 31 touchdown in 2021, Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong was being touted as the next Peyton Manning . He thought about making the jump to the NFL but instead came back for a year with new UVa coach and Dabo disciple Tony Elliott . HUGE MISTAKE. He dropped to 2,210 yards and only 7 TDs and 12 picks while the Cavs finished 3-7. It should be no surprise that he is in the transfer portal.

was being touted as the next . He thought about making the jump to the NFL but instead came back for a year with new UVa coach and Dabo disciple . HUGE MISTAKE. He dropped to 2,210 yards and only 7 TDs and 12 picks while the Cavs finished 3-7. It should be no surprise that he is in the transfer portal. Despite going 7-6 and 6-2 in the C-USA thus finishing second in the conference, Seth Littrell has been fired by North Texas. He was 44–44, 32–23 in seven seasons.

has been fired by North Texas. He was 44–44, 32–23 in seven seasons. Ohio State star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the Peach Bowl vs UGA. He says he will instead continue to rehabilitate a season-long injury while also preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Does that sound like an opt out to you? A CFP opt-out?? Bulldogs by 40.

KOACHES KORNER

There has been some real out of the blue head coaching hires across the country.

Former Texas and Houston Cougars coach Tom Herman has been hired as FAU’s new coach and I am so happy cuz now I can bring back all my Pee-wee Herman jokes. He had been serving as an analyst for the Chicago Bears while living off his ma$$ive Texas buyout.

has been hired as FAU’s new coach and I am so happy cuz now I can bring back all my jokes. He had been serving as an analyst for the Chicago Bears while living off his ma$$ive Texas buyout. UAB has hired Trent Dilfer as their next head coach. The Super Bowl-winning QB was in his fourth season as the coach of Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy. He has no college coaching experience.

as their next head coach. The Super Bowl-winning QB was in his fourth season as the coach of Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy. He has no college coaching experience. Liberty managed to talk Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell into joining their weird little churchy school. He got a 7-year deal at more than $4M per year. It seems like a lateral move to these eyes but I guess it’s all about the Benjamins.

into joining their weird little churchy school. He got a 7-year deal at more than $4M per year. It seems like a lateral move to these eyes but I guess it’s all about the Benjamins. Coastal hired 56-year old Tim Beck who has had some pretty high profile OC jobs of late. He was with Urban Meyer at anOSU (2015-16) and then with Tom Herman at Tejas (2017-19. He has been with NC State these past three seasons.

who has had some pretty high profile OC jobs of late. He was with at anOSU (2015-16) and then with at Tejas (2017-19. He has been with NC State these past three seasons. Texas State hired 33-year old GJ Kinne who led Incarnate Word to a 10–1 record this year, a campaign which included a two-touchdown win at FBS Nevada. He was a starting quarterback for Tulsa 2009-11. After bouncing around NFL practice squads, arena leagues, and the CFL, he took a few analysts jobs before one year OC stops at Hawaii and Center Florida. This season with the Cardinals is the only head coaching gig he has ever had. UIW plays No. 2 Sacramento State this Saturday in the FCS playoffs Quarterfinals.

who led Incarnate Word to a 10–1 record this year, a campaign which included a two-touchdown win at FBS Nevada. He was a starting quarterback for Tulsa 2009-11. After bouncing around NFL practice squads, arena leagues, and the CFL, he took a few analysts jobs before one year OC stops at Hawaii and Center Florida. This season with the Cardinals is the only head coaching gig he has ever had. UIW plays No. 2 Sacramento State this Saturday in the FCS playoffs Quarterfinals. USF hired Tennessee’s OC Alex Golesh . Wow. That will send ticket sales through the roof. FUN FACT: Golesh was born in Moscow. Not Moscow, Idaho. Moscow, Russia. His family immigrated to New York when he was 7 years old in September 1991, “a month after hardline members of the ruling Communist Party staged a coup with the goal of ousting then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev .” It will be interesting to see who FFPF Jr. hires to replace him.

. Wow. That will send ticket sales through the roof. FUN FACT: Golesh was born in Moscow. Not Moscow, Idaho. Moscow, Russia. His family immigrated to New York when he was 7 years old in September 1991, “a month after hardline members of the ruling Communist Party staged a coup with the goal of ousting then-Soviet President .” It will be interesting to see who FFPF Jr. hires to replace him. Tulsa has hitched their wagon to Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson as their next head coach.

as their next head coach. As we all know, Urban Meyer has been known to partake in human flesh but he won’t eat clowns because he says they taste funny.

has been known to partake in human flesh but he won’t eat clowns because he says they taste funny. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer is thinking of moving to India because cows are sacred in that country.

is thinking of moving to India because cows are sacred in that country. Hugh Freeze has formally apologized for snapping Missy Eberhall’s bra in seventh grade. Another timely apology. Chris Low tweeted how brave it was for him to do so.

TEEVEE

Salt Lake City - 16.0/50



Columbus - 10.0/27



Los Angeles - 6.0/19 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) December 3, 2022

Does this surprise anyone? L.A. is not and never will be a college football town.

It is quite interesting that as of post, there is no report on how the SECCG fared ratings-wise. It must be bad.

Note that we are not done with Gary and CBS just yet. 2023 will be the final year of the network’s deal with the SEC.

THIS WEEK

Friday, December 9 - FCS Playoffs:

Samford at North Dakota State 6pm/7pm ESPN2 - Bulldogs you can root for.

William & Mary at Montana State 9:15/10:15 ESPN2

Incarnate Word at Sacramento State 9:30/10:30 ESPN+

Saturday, December 10

Holy Cross at South Dakota State 11am/noon ESPN

NAVY at ARMY (-1) 2pm/3pm CBS - Now THIS is the one that should be called “The Game”.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 126 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 63 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 40 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 36 5 Nick Saban 27 283 69 - 6 Mack Brown 33 268 137 -15 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -26 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -28 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -45 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -47

Mack Brown took his third straight loss and has been stuck on 99 career UNC wins since November 12. With one more defeat (probably vs Oregon Dec. 28), he will have twice as many FBS losses as the G.O.A.T.

#ALABAMA

Tyler Steen

Tyler Booker

Seth McLaughlin

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

JC Latham

Terrence Ferguson II

Elijah Pritchett

James Brockermeyer

Jaeden Roberts

Mistakenly, not mentioned above is C/G Darian Dalcourt who is reportedly healthy enough to play.

This past weekend, starting guard Javion Cohen tweeted his intention to transfer. He was joined on Monday by reserve OL Amari Kight and Tommy Brockermeyer both of whom some of us thought might battle for an open tackle spot next season. Interestingly, twin brother James Brockermeyer may be sticking around. WRs Traeshon Holden (already been rumored to Iowa) and JoJo Earle are also looking for other opportunities. Earle is a little disappointing. Remember that these young men could still return but it is a less likely option. But it feels like this program needs an overhaul. More to come I am sure.

tweeted his intention to transfer. He was joined on Monday by reserve OL and both of whom some of us thought might battle for an open tackle spot next season. Interestingly, twin brother may be sticking around. WRs (already been rumored to Iowa) and are also looking for other opportunities. Earle is a little disappointing. Remember that these young men could still return but it is a less likely option. But it feels like this program needs an overhaul. More to come I am sure. On Sunday, Nick Saban discusses potential for opt-outs which is something I thought I would never see from Crimson Tide players. “We’re gonna coach the players that are there ... There will be some opportunities for some new guys, no question. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

discusses potential for opt-outs which is something I thought I would never see from Crimson Tide players. “We’re gonna coach the players that are there ... There will be some opportunities for some new guys, no question. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.” It is rumored that Bryce Young and Will Anderson will be among those not playing but said “They participated in the workouts that we had last week, and we’ll get an opportunity to talk to them at some point in time this week.”

and will be among those not playing but said “They participated in the workouts that we had last week, and we’ll get an opportunity to talk to them at some point in time this week.” Anderson has again been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP. He also won a second Nagurski Trophy, given annually as the national defensive player of the year.

Anderson, Emil Ekiyor , Byron Young , and Kool-Aid McKinstry were named first team AP All-SEC. Bryce Young (behind Hendon Hooker ), Jordan Battle , Brian Branch , Will Reichard , and Jahmyr Gibbs - as both a RB and a APB - were second team. AP does not do a third team.)

, , and were named first team AP All-SEC. Bryce Young (behind ), , , , and - as both a RB and a APB - were second team. AP does not do a third team.) Ekiyor has officially accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl indicating that his college playing days are behind him.

GAME 13 - Sugar Bowl: Saturday, December 31, 2022

New Orleans, LA ~ 11:00am CT/12pm noon ET, ESPN

It’s simple. Drive to the New Orleans. Stay out all night on the French Quarter. Eat breakfast at Cafe Du Monde. Head over to the world’s second oldest coliseum. Watch Jalen Milroe run for four touchdowns. Drive home.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman has done some good things in the Little Apple after coming over from North Dakota State. In this his fourth season, his Wildcats won their first conference title since 2012 - which is also the last time KSU had double digit victories (11-2).

5’6” running back Deuce Vaughn is a guy we have spotlighted here on Random Thoughts in the past as a “Little Guy Touchdown Of the Week”. He is a tough speedy runner.

TV Announcers: TBA

Surprisingly, Alabama has never played Kansas State. As a matter of fact, K-State and Kansas are the only two current B12 teams the Tide has never faced.

The point spread has Bama opening as a -5.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 55.

