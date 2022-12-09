Come On And Find It R10:

It’s your business if you want some... time to unwind with some tasty tunes as we slide into the pigskin doldrums of December. ‘Bama basketball will welcome your attention, however (and, man, have they earned it so far this season). But enough of that competitive talk. Let’s bask in the glow of the music we love. Get it from the main vine, aight? Come and get your love, come and get your love, come and get your love, now...
- Come and Get Your Love by Redbone
- Which Will by Nick Drake (This is such a beautiful song; listen here)
- Hey Ya! by Outkast
- 40 by U2 (Another lovely tune... from before the boys were big)
- Lola by The Raincoats
- Celluloid Heroes by The Kinks (Kismet?)
- All Day and All of the Night by The Kinks (Yeah, I don’t even know now, but I like it)
- Battery by Metallica
- Redemption Song by Bob Marley & The Wailers
- A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall by Bob Dylan
