2023 Alabama Softball Schedule

Team27’s slate is set with opportunities for fans to catch the Tide in Florence and Birmingham.

By CB969
Montana Fouts is back for one last run.

The 27th edition of Alabama Crimson Tide softball will lead off in two months.

February 10, 2023 (Friday) vs Lehigh 3:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Leadoff Classic
February 10, 2023 (Friday) vs Georgia Southern 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Leadoff Classic
February 11, 2023 (Saturday) vs Georgia Southern 1:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Leadoff Classic
February 11, 2023 (Saturday) vs Lehigh 4 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Leadoff Classic
February 16, 2023 (Thursday) vs Duke 12 p.m. CT Clearwater, FL Clearwater Invitational
February 17, 2023 (Friday) vs UCLA 3 p.m. CT Clearwater, FL Clearwater Invitational
February 18, 2023 (Saturday) vs UCF 1:30 p.m. CT Clearwater, FL Clearwater Invitational
February 18, 2023 (Saturday) vs Indiana 5 p.m. CT Clearwater, FL Clearwater Invitational
February 19, 2023 (Sunday) vs Florida State 4 p.m. CT Clearwater, FL Clearwater Invitational
February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) vs Samford 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL
February 24, 2023 (Friday) vs Kennesaw State 4 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Bama Bash
February 24, 2023 (Friday) vs Southeastern Louisiana 6:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Bama Bash
February 25, 2023 (Saturday) vs Indiana State 11 a.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Bama Bash
February 25, 2023 (Saturday) vs Southeastern Louisiana 1:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Bama Bash
February 26, 2023 (Sunday) vs Kennesaw State 1 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Bama Bash
March 1, 2023 (Wednesday) vs Southern Miss 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL
March 3, 2023 (Friday) vs Robert Morris 4 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Crimson Classic
March 3, 2023 (Friday) vs Longwood 6:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Crimson Classic
March 4, 2023 (Saturday) vs Robert Morris 11 a.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Crimson Classic
March 4, 2023 (Saturday) vs Longwood 1:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Crimson Classic
March 5, 2023 (Sunday) vs Mercer 1 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL Crimson Classic
March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) vs Western Michigan 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL
March 8, 2023 (Wednesday) at UAB 6 p.m. CT Birmingham, AL
March 10, 2023 (Friday) at Texas TBA AustinTX Bevo Classic
March 11, 2023 (Saturday) at Texas TBA AustinTX Bevo Classic
March 11, 2023 (Saturday) vs Texas State TBA AustinTX Bevo Classic
March 12, 2023 (Sunday) vs Wisconsin TBA AustinTX Bevo Classic
March 14, 2023 (Tuesday) at UNA 6 p.m. CT Florence, AL
March 18, 2023 (Saturday) vs Arkansas TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
March 19, 2023 (Sunday) vs Arkansas TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
March 20, 2023 (Monday) vs Arkansas TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
March 22, 2023 (Wednesday) vs UAB 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL
March 24, 2023 (Friday) at Tennessee TBA Knoxville, TN
March 25, 2023 (Saturday) at Tennessee TBA Knoxville, TN
March 26, 2023 (Sunday) at Tennessee TBA Knoxville, TN
March 31, 2023 (Friday) at Missouri TBA Columbia, MO
April 1, 2023 (Saturday) at Missouri TBA Columbia, MO
April 2, 2023 (Sunday) at Missouri TBA Columbia, MO
April 6, 2023 (Thursday) vs South Carolina TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 7, 2023 (Friday) vs South Carolina TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 8, 2023 (Saturday) vs South Carolina TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 11, 2023 (Tuesday) at Samford 6 p.m. CT Birmingham, AL
April 13, 2023 (Thursday) at Mississippi State TBA Starkville, MS
April 14, 2023 (Friday) at Mississippi State TBA Starkville, MS
April 15, 2023 (Saturday) at Mississippi State TBA Starkville, MS
April 18, 2023 (Tuesday) at Marshall TBA Huntington, WV
April 18, 2023 (Tuesday) vs Liberty TBA Huntington, WV
April 21, 2023 (Friday) vs Auburn TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 22, 2023 (Saturday) vs Auburn TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 23, 2023 (Sunday) vs Auburn TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 28, 2023 (Friday) vs LSU TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 29, 2023 (Saturday) vs LSU TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
April 30, 2023 (Sunday) vs LSU TBA Tuscaloosa, AL
May 5, 2023 (Friday) at Ole Miss TBA Oxford, MS
May 6, 2023 (Saturday) at Ole Miss TBA Oxford, MS
May 7, 2023 (Sunday) at Ole Miss TBA Oxford, MS
May 10, 2023 (Wednesday) vs TBD TBA Fayetteville, Ark. 2023 SEC Softball Tournament

NOTES

  • Alabama is playing in five invitational tournaments. Three of the five are ones they are hosting. The competition is mostly of the cupcake variety. A single loss in any of these tourneys will be highly disappointing.
  • The Crimson Tide’s biggest challenge comes early on in the Clearwater Invitational, a tournament that has ascended to the heights of a showcase event. It is the Maui Invitational of softball. This year’s opponents are last season’s WCWS tournament 12-seed Duke (44-11), WCWS runner-up UCLA (51-10), AAC Champs UCF (49-14), Indiana (27-22), and powerhouse and Tide nemesis Florida State (54-7). Don’t expect the Crimson Tide to win all these games with a rebuilding team. Three wins would be satisfactory.
  • Another challenging tournament will be the Bevo Classic with two games against WCWS participant Texas (47-22-1). Wisconsin (30-21) will be no pushover. Sun Belt runner-up Texas State (38-19) is a good non-Power 5 program.
  • On Tuesday, March 14, Alabama will travel to Florence, AL to face North Alabama. The Lions are an up and coming program. Last year, they went 40-20 and made it to the third round of the postseason National Invitational Softball Championship - which is the softball equivalent of the NIT.
  • Another in-state road trip, takes Bama to Birmingham to play SoCOn runner-up Samford (34-19) on Tuesday April 11. I recommend jumping on either of these game tickets as soon as they come available. They go fast.
  • Alabama also takes an odd midweek trip to Huntington, WV to play Marshall (35-18) and ASUN Champs Liberty (44-18) on a Tuesday. Coach Patrick Murphy pulled a similar stunt last season traveling to Bowling Green, KY for a game with Western Kentucky. They lost and the whole season basically unraveled from there.
  • As for SEC action, the Tide gets Arkansas, Auburn, and LSU at home. Back-to-back road trips to Knoxville, TN and Columbia, MO in late March could be an issue. They miss Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia all together.

