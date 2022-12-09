The 27th edition of Alabama Crimson Tide softball will lead off in two months.
|February 10, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Lehigh
|3:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Leadoff Classic
|February 10, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Georgia Southern
|6 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Leadoff Classic
|February 11, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Georgia Southern
|1:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Leadoff Classic
|February 11, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Lehigh
|4 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Leadoff Classic
|February 16, 2023 (Thursday)
|vs
|Duke
|12 p.m. CT
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Invitational
|February 17, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|UCLA
|3 p.m. CT
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Invitational
|February 18, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|UCF
|1:30 p.m. CT
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Invitational
|February 18, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Indiana
|5 p.m. CT
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Invitational
|February 19, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Florida State
|4 p.m. CT
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Invitational
|February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)
|vs
|Samford
|6 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|February 24, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Kennesaw State
|4 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Bama Bash
|February 24, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Bama Bash
|February 25, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Indiana State
|11 a.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Bama Bash
|February 25, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Bama Bash
|February 26, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Kennesaw State
|1 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Bama Bash
|March 1, 2023 (Wednesday)
|vs
|Southern Miss
|6 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 3, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Robert Morris
|4 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Crimson Classic
|March 3, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Longwood
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Crimson Classic
|March 4, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Robert Morris
|11 a.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Crimson Classic
|March 4, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Longwood
|1:30 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Crimson Classic
|March 5, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Mercer
|1 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Crimson Classic
|March 7, 2023 (Tuesday)
|vs
|Western Michigan
|6 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 8, 2023 (Wednesday)
|at
|UAB
|6 p.m. CT
|Birmingham, AL
|March 10, 2023 (Friday)
|at
|Texas
|TBA
|AustinTX
|Bevo Classic
|March 11, 2023 (Saturday)
|at
|Texas
|TBA
|AustinTX
|Bevo Classic
|March 11, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Texas State
|TBA
|AustinTX
|Bevo Classic
|March 12, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|AustinTX
|Bevo Classic
|March 14, 2023 (Tuesday)
|at
|UNA
|6 p.m. CT
|Florence, AL
|March 18, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Arkansas
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 19, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Arkansas
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 20, 2023 (Monday)
|vs
|Arkansas
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 22, 2023 (Wednesday)
|vs
|UAB
|6 p.m. CT
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|March 24, 2023 (Friday)
|at
|Tennessee
|TBA
|Knoxville, TN
|March 25, 2023 (Saturday)
|at
|Tennessee
|TBA
|Knoxville, TN
|March 26, 2023 (Sunday)
|at
|Tennessee
|TBA
|Knoxville, TN
|March 31, 2023 (Friday)
|at
|Missouri
|TBA
|Columbia, MO
|April 1, 2023 (Saturday)
|at
|Missouri
|TBA
|Columbia, MO
|April 2, 2023 (Sunday)
|at
|Missouri
|TBA
|Columbia, MO
|April 6, 2023 (Thursday)
|vs
|South Carolina
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 7, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|South Carolina
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 8, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|South Carolina
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 11, 2023 (Tuesday)
|at
|Samford
|6 p.m. CT
|Birmingham, AL
|April 13, 2023 (Thursday)
|at
|Mississippi State
|TBA
|Starkville, MS
|April 14, 2023 (Friday)
|at
|Mississippi State
|TBA
|Starkville, MS
|April 15, 2023 (Saturday)
|at
|Mississippi State
|TBA
|Starkville, MS
|April 18, 2023 (Tuesday)
|at
|Marshall
|TBA
|Huntington, WV
|April 18, 2023 (Tuesday)
|vs
|Liberty
|TBA
|Huntington, WV
|April 21, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|Auburn
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 22, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|Auburn
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 23, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|Auburn
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 28, 2023 (Friday)
|vs
|LSU
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 29, 2023 (Saturday)
|vs
|LSU
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|April 30, 2023 (Sunday)
|vs
|LSU
|TBA
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|May 5, 2023 (Friday)
|at
|Ole Miss
|TBA
|Oxford, MS
|May 6, 2023 (Saturday)
|at
|Ole Miss
|TBA
|Oxford, MS
|May 7, 2023 (Sunday)
|at
|Ole Miss
|TBA
|Oxford, MS
|May 10, 2023 (Wednesday)
|vs
|TBD
|TBA
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2023 SEC Softball Tournament
NOTES
- Alabama is playing in five invitational tournaments. Three of the five are ones they are hosting. The competition is mostly of the cupcake variety. A single loss in any of these tourneys will be highly disappointing.
- The Crimson Tide’s biggest challenge comes early on in the Clearwater Invitational, a tournament that has ascended to the heights of a showcase event. It is the Maui Invitational of softball. This year’s opponents are last season’s WCWS tournament 12-seed Duke (44-11), WCWS runner-up UCLA (51-10), AAC Champs UCF (49-14), Indiana (27-22), and powerhouse and Tide nemesis Florida State (54-7). Don’t expect the Crimson Tide to win all these games with a rebuilding team. Three wins would be satisfactory.
- Another challenging tournament will be the Bevo Classic with two games against WCWS participant Texas (47-22-1). Wisconsin (30-21) will be no pushover. Sun Belt runner-up Texas State (38-19) is a good non-Power 5 program.
- On Tuesday, March 14, Alabama will travel to Florence, AL to face North Alabama. The Lions are an up and coming program. Last year, they went 40-20 and made it to the third round of the postseason National Invitational Softball Championship - which is the softball equivalent of the NIT.
- Another in-state road trip, takes Bama to Birmingham to play SoCOn runner-up Samford (34-19) on Tuesday April 11. I recommend jumping on either of these game tickets as soon as they come available. They go fast.
- Alabama also takes an odd midweek trip to Huntington, WV to play Marshall (35-18) and ASUN Champs Liberty (44-18) on a Tuesday. Coach Patrick Murphy pulled a similar stunt last season traveling to Bowling Green, KY for a game with Western Kentucky. They lost and the whole season basically unraveled from there.
- As for SEC action, the Tide gets Arkansas, Auburn, and LSU at home. Back-to-back road trips to Knoxville, TN and Columbia, MO in late March could be an issue. They miss Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia all together.
#Team27 #RollTide
