The Crimson Tide will be hosting four highly sought after recruits this weekend but have also added a transfer candidate at a position of need to the visitors list. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is at the Capstone on an Official Visit.

Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior from Jermyn, PA. Coming out of high school, he was a 3-star Athlete who played both quarterback and tight end in high school. As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games with one start in the Terrapins’ bowl game. He caught three passes for 25 yards on the season.

This season saw Dippre blossom as he hauled in 30 receptions for 314 yards (10.5 ypc) and three touchdowns. His scores came against Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio State. He had at least two catches in every game but one - SMU in which he had one catch. He is a big target with good hands and a little bit of cockiness this Alabama team sorely needs.

Ole Miss, Nebraska, South Carolina, Illinois, and NC State are among those who have already offered him.

Alabama’s Cameron Latu has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which basically declares the end of his college career. Behind him is Robbie Ouzts who had only four catches for 43 yards. Rising sophomore Amari Niblack is expected to step up as an offensive threat but it would be good to have a proven player like Dippre to jumpstart the position.