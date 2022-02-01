Do you hear that sound? No? Listen harder. Shut the dogs/kids/roommates/significant other up, turn off all electrical devices, and listen REAL hard. Still nothing? Yep, that is what is going on with Alabama recruiting for the Class of 2022. Not much except a couple of outside shots at some three stars that may or may not happen.

As he is wont to do, Nick Saban takes the lemons the NCAA hands out and makes Cristal. He is not doing this two Signing Day thing. Until the NCAA gets their heads out of their arses and rights this wrong, the Early Signing Period on the second Wednesday in December is the de facto National Signing Day. If a recruit truly wants to sign with the Crimson Tide, he should probably do so in December. Any of these other stragglers who you’ll hear reporters say tomorrow “picked ____ over Alabama”? Don’t believe it.

The second National Signing Day on February 2 will still go as planned. There just won’t be much involvement from Alabama. Leave it to the NCAA to just suck the joy out of everything.

SIGNED

The Crimson Tide has 13 Early Enrollees. They are signified below with EE. The numbers (#) represent their 247sports composite rankings.

NOT SIGNING

DE Walter Bob 4-star #300 (Acadiana, LA) is heading to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and hopes to be back with the Tide in 2024. But you know how these things go. It’s a 50-50 chance. Maybe less.

ON THE CLOCK

Alabama was a late-comer for a pair of offensive linemen to add to the Class of 2022. With softball season on the horizon, Ima go with my gut and say neither pick Alabama.

Jalen Farmer 3-star IOL #394 (Buford, GA) 6’5”/325 - Committed to Dan Mullen at Florida back in September. Either he had cold feet with new Gators coach Billy Napier coming in or he just wanted to sight-see on his Official Visit to T-town this past weekend. It is interesting to note that Eric Wolford was his recruiter for Kentucky, but exiting Doug Marrone was his recruiter at Bama. Farmer’s highlight videos put the spotlight on his power and he has great size. He has not decommitted from the Gators as of post time.

PREDICTION : Florida. Farmer will announce his final decision on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. CT among Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida.

3-star IOL #394 (Buford, GA) 6’5”/325 - Committed to Dan Mullen at Florida back in September. Either he had cold feet with new Gators coach Billy Napier coming in or he just wanted to sight-see on his Official Visit to T-town this past weekend. It is interesting to note that Eric Wolford was his recruiter for Kentucky, but exiting was his recruiter at Bama. Farmer’s highlight videos put the spotlight on his power and he has great size. He has not decommitted from the Gators as of post time. : Florida. Farmer will announce his final decision on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. CT among Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida. Danny Lewis 3-star tight end #828 (New Iberia, LA) 6’4”/235 - Tight end is a position of need for the Crimson Tide. Lewis is the best one still unsigned and the Transfer Portal is pretty sparse. He too has an impressive highlight reel. It’s that #828 ranking that makes you wonder. By the way, Lewis was the guy seen in that awkward video with Brian Kelly .

PREDICTION : Even with Kelly grinding on him, I’m still picking LSU. Lewis will announce his decision at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. He is down to Alabama, LSU, and Florida

3-star tight end #828 (New Iberia, LA) 6’4”/235 - Tight end is a position of need for the Crimson Tide. Lewis is the best one still unsigned and the Transfer Portal is pretty sparse. He too has an impressive highlight reel. It’s that #828 ranking that makes you wonder. By the way, Lewis was the guy seen in that awkward video with . : Even with Kelly grinding on him, I’m still picking LSU. Lewis will announce his decision at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. He is down to Alabama, LSU, and Florida Wild Card? Beyond these two, it does not appear that the Bama staff is looking to sign anyone else. However, Saban has been known to pull an ace out of the deck at the last minute every now and then.

“...PICKED _____ OVER BAMA”

Admittedly, there are some uncommitted prospects out there that Alabama did offer and recruit at one time. But the Tide moved on a long time ago.

Jacoby Mathews 4-star S (Ponchatoula, LA) PREDICTION : LSU

4-star S (Ponchatoula, LA) : LSU Devon Campbell 5-star IOL (Arlington, TX) PREDICTION : Texas

5-star IOL (Arlington, TX) : Texas Shemar Stewart 5-star DL (Opa Locka, FL) PREDICTION: Texas A&M

OTHER STUFF TO WATCH

Last week, 5-star LB Harold Perkins (Cypress, TX) made the surprising move to decommit from the Aggies. Alabama never really pushed for him. In addition, the Tide are pretty stacked at linebacker. So don’t expect any news on that front. PREDICTION : It feels like he just wants the luv he thinks he deserves; Texas A&M.

(Cypress, TX) made the surprising move to decommit from the Aggies. Alabama never really pushed for him. In addition, the Tide are pretty stacked at linebacker. So don’t expect any news on that front. : It feels like he just wants the luv he thinks he deserves; Texas A&M. 4-star running back Jordan James (Murfreesboro, TN) committed to Georgia way back in March. It looks like the #192 prospect is heading for a flip to Oregon. I’m guessing former UGA DC/current Ducks HC Dan Lanning had something to do with this. PREDICTION : Quack.

(Murfreesboro, TN) committed to Georgia way back in March. It looks like the #192 prospect is heading for a flip to Oregon. I’m guessing former UGA DC/current Ducks HC had something to do with this. : Quack. The #48 ranked player DeAndre Moore Jr. backed out on his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. Alabama was a finalist for the California wide receiver before he committed to the Sooners last fall. The Tide have already signed a large group of receivers for this class. But ya never know... PREDICTION : Southern Cal.

backed out on his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. Alabama was a finalist for the California wide receiver before he committed to the Sooners last fall. The Tide have already signed a large group of receivers for this class. But ya never know... : Southern Cal. 4-star DL Caden Story (Lanett, AL) decommited from Auburn a few weeks ago. It looks like he might be headed to Clemson, though Florida is in the hunt as well. He is the younger brother of Bama safety Kristian Story but the Tide never offered him.

(Lanett, AL) decommited from Auburn a few weeks ago. It looks like he might be headed to Clemson, though Florida is in the hunt as well. He is the younger brother of Bama safety but the Tide never offered him. Montgomery 4-star LB TJ Dudley is leaning Clemson as well.

is leaning Clemson as well. Auburn now has six defensive linemen who have entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season. The saving grace is Oregon transfer Jayson Jones coming in.

coming in. Speaking of Auburn, LB Robert Woodyard is their highest ranked commit at #139. Even still the Tigers have the 16th best class to date. They have NO early enrollees. Somebody has been skipping the “Coaching in the SEC” seminars.

is their highest ranked commit at #139. Even still the Tigers have the 16th best class to date. They have NO early enrollees. Somebody has been skipping the “Coaching in the SEC” seminars. Punter/kicker Mac Chiumento of Daytona Beach is a possible preferred walk-on for Alabama.

#RollTide #NSD22