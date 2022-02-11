Everybody’s Fly Random 10 Jukebox

What a difference a handful of days can make. Saturday night ‘Bama basketball “fans” were crying about our poor shooting against the ‘Cats, then last night at the Pavillon, the Tide shot around 387% from the three-point line and hung one shot short of a hundred on the Ackbars. Ah, such is life. Speakin’ of L-I-V-I-N, it’s the start of another wonderful weekend, so y’all all please put ten tunes toward the comment section below and help me DJ our way to another lil’ random online party, won’t you? Party on, dudes!

Rapture by Blondie Shattered by The Rolling Stones Louisiana 1927 by Randy Newman Fashion is Danger by Flight of the Conchords Lowdown by Wire Somebody to Love by Queen Let it Be by The Beatles Five To One by The Doors Lay It Down Clown by The Replacements Tunnel Of Love by Dire Straits

Bonus: The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Nina Simone