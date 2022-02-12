Alabama vs Arkansas Game Thread

We’ve got a big one today in Coleman Coliseum, as the scorching-hot Razorbacks come to town looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games. With both teams in very good standing for the NCAA Tournament, this season’s match-up may not match the stakes of last year’s battles between these two conference powers, but there is still plenty on the line today.

Can Alabama string together consecutive strong offensive performances? Nate Oat’s squad will need to if they want to come away with a big home victory today. If they are able to, a top-25 ranking may be in-line for next week. More importantly, it should help to build confidence that the guys can consistently bring their best as we head towards the most important part of the calendar year.

The game will tip at 11:00 AM CST - it’s pork for brunch today, y’all - and will be televised on the SEC Network.