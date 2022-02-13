Super Bowl LVI: How to Watch and Open Thread

Here’s your live thread for Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, who are playing at home if you somehow haven’t heard by now.

No, it isn’t college football. Yes, it’s a mediocre matchup of two #4 seeds that should serve as an example of why we don’t want college playoff expansion.

Still, it’s the last football game for several months, so soak it in.

As always, you can get all kinds of silly prop bets if you want them. To name a few:

Will a kick hit the uprights?

Will a non-QB throw a TD?

Heads or tails?

Over/under of 23.5 on the jersey number of the player who scores the first TD?

Will any player be ejected?

Alabama will have. a prominent starter on each side tonight, as A’Shawn Robinson lines up next to superstar Aaron Donald for the Rams and Jonah Williams mans the left tackle spot for the Bengals.

Of course, the halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar has received more hype than any in recent memory, and advertisers save their best commercials for the perennial most watched television program of the year.

The game kicks off at 5:30 central and will be televised on NBC.

Roll Tide.