Jumbo Package: JD Davison named SEC Freshman of the Week, Alcohol sales on hold

JD Davison was honored for his good play last week.

Davison averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds and six assists across both matchups. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound freshman from Letohatchee, Ala., came off the bench at Ole Miss and contributed 18 points and a game-leading eight assists, shooting 7-of-8 from the field. He followed up that performance by leading the Tide in scoring with 11 and recording four rebounds and four assists in Alabama’s win over Arkansas on Saturday. The honor is the second for Davison, after first receiving SEC Freshman of the Week accolades earlier this season following his 20-point performance in the Tide’s upset over then-No.3/3 Gonzaga on Dec. 4, 2021.

He had way too many turnovers against Arkansas, and that’s the area that holds him back from true superstar status. if he can find the balance between explosiveness and taking care of the basketball, he will be something to behold.

As of now, Alabama sits pretty for the NCAA tournament.

Some of the high-profile projections: ESPN: No. 5 seed CBS Sports: No. 6 seed USA Today: No. 7 seed Moving forward, Alabama has a few more opportunities for quality wins to improve seeding for the SEC tournament and impress the NCAA selection committee. A noon CT Saturday game at NET No. 3 Kentucky is solidly a Quad 1 game along with a March 5 trip to No. 16 LSU. The Feb. 22 visit to Vanderbilt is on the borderline as Jerry Stackhouse’s team sits at No. 76 in the latest NET rankings.

It’s a tough road, but they should be as ready as anyone for the tournament once they get there.

Guess there won’t be any beer sold in Coleman after all.

For all ticketed events of at least 1,000 where alcohol is sold, this amended ordinance calls for an additional ticket fee of $1, $2 or $3, depending on the capacity of the event or venue. “It is very unfortunate that the city of Tuscaloosa’s plan would unreasonably target Alabama Athletics and our fans with a service fee on all tickets where alcohol is sold, even tickets sold to children,” Byrne wrote in his statement.

This seems like an odd fight to pick, but governments rarely make much sense.

Greg Sankey was asked about the NIL flap and said basically nothing.

“Our coaches are dealing with a different reality,” Sankey said Friday. “That creates discomfort. It creates stress. It creates commentary. Our coaches still work incredibly hard. They’re subject to state laws. They’re attentive to those. They work with their compliance offices. Simply suggesting, whether it’s Coach A or Coach B, that ‘wow, the only reason that somebody had recruiting success is because of name, image and likeness,’ that’s not actually a fully informed opinion. At the same time, it is a dynamic in recruiting now.”

Last, Da’Shawn Hand has a home for next year.

The Tennessee Titans will give defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand an opportunity to put injuries in his past in 2022. The former Alabama standout signed with the Titans on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report. Hand spent the final three weeks of the 2021 season on Tennessee’s practice squad and became a free agent on Jan. 30. He played six defensive snaps in the regular-season finale for his only action with the Titans.

Now the Titans just need a QB who won’t throw three picks in a playoff game.

