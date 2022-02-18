Alabama softball could not have gotten off to a better start in Tuscon. Four games and four emphatic wins were just what the doctor ordered. Next is a return to the friendly confines of the Rhoads House. Some of the newbies may experience butterflies in the stomach playing in front of 4,000 rowdy Crimson Tide fans for the first time. But for the most part, not much seems to faze these young ladies so far.

ACCOLADES

This is the section of the article where I should be posting that Megan Bloodworth was named SEC Freshman of the Week for her three home run/seven RBI performance last weekend. Instead, the conference gave it to a Florida pitcher who one-hit overrated Michigan (who lost to USF 4-1 in the next game).

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

All Alabama games are scheduled to stream on SEC+/ESPN+. We’ll see...

SCHEDULE

This weekend is the home opener for Alabama in the annual Easton Bama Bash.

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Evansville (IN) Purple Aces (5-0) 1:30 p.m. CT

(5-0) 1:30 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 18 vs. #8 Virginia Tech (5-0) 4 p.m. CT

(5-0) 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. #8 Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. CT

1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Middle Tennessee (1-5) 4 p.m. CT

(1-5) 4 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Middle Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CT

GAME 1: EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (5-0)

Like the Crimson Tide, the Fightin’ Don Mattinglys also swept their opening weekend. But the competition (Stephen F. Austin, Morehead State, Southern, Mississippi Valley State, SIU Edwardsville) was a few notches below the two PAC-12 teams Alabama faced.

P/OF/DH Sydney Weatherford leads the offense (.400, 3 triples, 1 HR, 10 RBI). CF Hannah Hood also had a hot opening weekend, hitting .474 with 1 HR and 5 RBI. The P-Aces have only one stolen base so far. As a team, they have a whopping NINE errors.

Senior Izzy Vetter started three games for the ‘Ville and got three complete game wins, including a 5-inning no-no and a 7-inning one-hitter, and has yet to give up an earned run. Expect to see her get the start on Friday.

GAME 2: #8 VIRGINIA TECH (5-0)

The Hokies are a dangerous team. They have already taken down #20 Kentucky, #9/10 Mizzou, #21/24 Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. However, three of the wins have been by a single run.

Alabama has a bit of scheduling advantage. VaTech has to play MTSU Friday night after they meet Bama for the first time. That is followed up with a 11am Saturday game with Evansville before the second face-off with the Tide.

GAME 3: #8 VIRGINIA TECH (5-0)

Despite the 5-0 record, VT does not score a ton of runs, averaging 4.6 rpg - not a big number (Alabama scores 8.75 rpg). Catcher Mackenzie Lawter is the team home run (1) and RBI leader (4) but owns a .400 BA. Shortstop Kelsey Bennett has 8 hits in 13 at bats, but only 2 doubles and two RBI. The team has hit two home runs as a unit.

The Hokies like to run, swiping 7 of 9 bases thus far.

The pitching has been strong. Emma Lemley (2-0, 0.66 ERA) and Keely Rochard (3-0, 1.38 ERA) are a rock solid duo. They have combined for 57 strikeouts versus 16 walks and have yet to yield a home run.

The Hokies have committed five errors and they have hurt. Five of the 11 runs allowed to date have been of the unearned variety. On the positive side, opponents are 0-5 on stolen base attempts.

GAME 4: MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE RAIDERS (1-5)

The Blue Raiders scored only three runs in their losses against Stanford, Boise (x2), San Diego State, UIC. The one victory was 4-3 versus Cal-Poly.

Pitching has given up 9 round-trippers. Team ERA is 3.68. Batting is not much better with a team average of .209 and one measly homer.

GAME 5: MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE RAIDERS (1-5)

Double run rule potential.

