Funny Honey Random 10 Jukebox

It’s gonna be a lovely day, y’all. Let’s start her off with musical melodies and raucous rock to get the blood pumping, aight? As always, we humbly request that you leave your own random ten tunes in the comments for our collective enjoyment. It’s so easy. Party on, dudes!

Maybe Baby by Buddy Holly Kids Don’t Follow by The Replacements You Really Got Me by The Kinks Fast As You Can by Fiona Apple Panic by The Smiths Top Yourself by The Raconteurs International Lover by Prince Tell Me Something Good by Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan) Far Away Eyes by The Rolling Stones Smooth Operator by Sade

Bonus: Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy