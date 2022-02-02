It’s the second National Signing Day. Very little activity is expected to be coming out of Alabama. Two prospects are possible commits, but this Class of 2022 is pretty much wrapped up. Check out my predictions from yesterday.

DECEMBER SIGNEES

The Crimson Tide has 13 Early Enrollees. They are signified below with EE. The numbers (#) represent their 247sports composite rankings.

NOT SIGNING

DE Walter Bob 4-star #300 (Acadiana, LA) is heading to Hutchinson Community College (KS).

ON THE CLOCK

Jalen Farmer 3-star IOL #394 (Buford, GA) 6’5”/325 - Florida commit is announcing today at 8:00 a.m. CT among Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida. UPDATE: FLORIDA

Danny Lewis 3-star tight end #828 (New Iberia, LA) 6'4"/235 - will announce his decision at 1:00 p.m. He is down to Alabama, LSU, and Florida

Wild Card? Not likely.

TRANSFER PORTAL NOTE

Last June, the SEC amended a rule that would allow transfers within the conference without having to sit out a year. However, in order for an athlete to be eligible immediately at their new school of choice, they must declare their intent to transfer by February 1 (yesterday) for fall sports.

OTHER STUFF

Texas A&M is eyeballing #8 Harold Perkins (who recently decommitted from the Aggs), #10 Shemar Stewart , and #38 Jacoby Matthews . LSU is in on Perkins and Matthews as well. Stewart is also looking at Miami

(who recently decommitted from the Aggs), #10 , and #38 . LSU is in on Perkins and Matthews as well. Stewart is also looking at Miami Georgia is the favorite to sign #102 Christen Miller . The addition of this 4-star DL will not likely catapult them over TAMU or Alabama in the team rankings.

. The addition of this 4-star DL will not likely catapult them over TAMU or Alabama in the team rankings. Michigan is in a tight race with Washington for 5-star OT Josh Conerly. However with Jim Harbaugh’s wandering eye, UW might pull this one off.

We will update this post throughout the day.

UPDATES