It’s the second National Signing Day. Very little activity is expected to be coming out of Alabama. Two prospects are possible commits, but this Class of 2022 is pretty much wrapped up. Check out my predictions from yesterday.
DECEMBER SIGNEES
The Crimson Tide has 13 Early Enrollees. They are signified below with EE. The numbers (#) represent their 247sports composite rankings.
- DE Jeremiah Alexander 5-star #17 (Alabaster, AL) 6’2”/235 EE
- EDGE Jihaad Campbell 5-star #21 (Camden County, NJ/IMG) EE
- QB Ty Simpson 5-star #25 (Martin, TN) 6’2”/197 EE
- WR Aaron Anderson 5-star #34 (New Orleans, LA) 5’10”/180 EE
- OL Elijah Pritchett 5-star #36 (Columbus, GA) 6’7”/290
- ATH Emmanuel Henderson 4-star #39 (Hartford, AL) 6’1”/185
- WR Isaiah Bond 4-star #51 (Buford, GA) 6’0”/175
- WR Shazz Preston 4-star #55 (Saint James, LA)
- OL Tyler Booker 4-star #56 (New Haven, CT/IMG) 6’5”/335 EE
- DL Khurtiss Perry 4-star #64 (Pike Road, AL) EE
- DT Jaheim Oatis 4-star #70 (Columbia, MS) 6’6”/348 EE
- LB Shawn Murphy 4-star #71 (Manassas, VA) 6’2”/222 EE
- WR Kobe Prentice 4-star #77 (Calera, AL) 5’11”/178
- WR Kendrick Law 4-star #85 (Shreveport, LA)
- RB Jamarion Miller 4-star #86 (Tyler, TX) 5’10”/200 EE
- CB Earl Little 4-star #105 (Plantation FL)
- CB Trequon Fegans 4-star #116 (Alabaster, AL) 6’2”/180 EE
- WR Amari Niblack 4-star #144 (St. Petersburg, FL) 6’4”/228 EE
- CB Antonio Kite 4-star #164 (Anniston, AL) 6’1”/185
- DT Isaiah Hastings 4-star #237 (Toronto, ON/Clearwater, FL) 6’5”/291
- TE Elijah Brown 4-star #312 (Huber Heights, OH 6’5”/230 EE
- OL Dayne Shor 3-star #386 (Alpharetta, GA) 6’5”/325 EE
- S Jake Pope 3-star #394 (Buford, GA) 6’1”/190
NOT SIGNING
- DE Walter Bob 4-star #300 (Acadiana, LA) is heading to Hutchinson Community College (KS).
ON THE CLOCK
- Jalen Farmer 3-star IOL #394 (Buford, GA) 6’5”/325 - Florida commit is announcing today at 8:00 a.m. CT among Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida. UPDATE: FLORIDA
- Danny Lewis 3-star tight end #828 (New Iberia, LA) 6’4”/235 - will announce his decision at 1:00 p.m. He is down to Alabama, LSU, and Florida
- Wild Card? Not likely.
TRANSFER PORTAL NOTE
Last June, the SEC amended a rule that would allow transfers within the conference without having to sit out a year. However, in order for an athlete to be eligible immediately at their new school of choice, they must declare their intent to transfer by February 1 (yesterday) for fall sports.
OTHER STUFF
- Texas A&M is eyeballing #8 Harold Perkins (who recently decommitted from the Aggs), #10 Shemar Stewart, and #38 Jacoby Matthews. LSU is in on Perkins and Matthews as well. Stewart is also looking at Miami
- Georgia is the favorite to sign #102 Christen Miller. The addition of this 4-star DL will not likely catapult them over TAMU or Alabama in the team rankings.
- Michigan is in a tight race with Washington for 5-star OT Josh Conerly. However with Jim Harbaugh’s wandering eye, UW might pull this one off.
UPDATES
- 8:00am CT: Regarding Lewis, Andrew Bone of Rivals said this A.M. he believes “Alabama may have the lead this morning.”
- 8:40am CT: As I predicted yesterday, Farmer stuck with the Gators. Some crootin experts are of the belief that Bama may have backed off since they were not looking to sign two. If true, that could bode well for landing Lewis.
