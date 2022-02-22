If you are big follower of Crimson Tide recruiting, you are going to love this coming Class of 2023. The state of Alabama has a plethora of top-shelf recruits this circuit and this humble observer expects most of them to end up in Tuscaloosa.

Jahlil Hurley is the first of these of prospects to commit to Bama. The Florence, AL denizen made his announcement on his mother’s birthday Tuesday. He is a 5-star cornerback ranked #22 overall by the 247sports composite rankings.

Hurley is reportedly 6’2” and 170 lbs but that should change once Team Ballou & Rhea get him in their clutches. He is mainly a cornerback for Florence but can play safety as well. The rising senior possesses good technique plus he has quickness and excellent change of direction ability.

As a junior, this playmaker recorded 43 tackles, 4 for a loss, 5 pass break ups, 1 forced fumble and 5 interceptions.



Hurley kinda sorta picked Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas A&M, but not really. He wasn’t going anywhere but Bama and had made up his mind a month ago at Junior Day. Freddie Roach was his primary recruiter, aided by Travaris Robinson.

ALABAMA GANG

As mentioned above, 2023 will be a bumper crop year for in-state recruits. Below are just some of the top Alabama prospects to keep an eye on.