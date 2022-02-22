24 Alabama at Vanderbilt Game Thread

The Crimson Tide makes the treacherous trip to its personal House of Horrors - Memorial Gymnasium - to take on a markedly improved Vanderbilt team tonight, in a game that may go a long way in determining where Alabama finishes in the SEC standings this season. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Tide needs to continue ramping up its level of play if the guys want to peak at the right time in March.

And they’ll need their best efforts tonight, too. Many Tide Hoops teams of yesteryear have seen their seasons spin out of control after a February trip to Nashville to play in that Godforsaken gym. Nate Oats has put the team on notice that he will no longer be accepting any poor efforts on defense whatsoever, so hopefully the squad is ready to defend at a high level tonight. They certainly haven’t in most road games this season.

Alabama will likely start the game with Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako, while the ‘Dores will counter with some combination of Scotty Pippen, Jordan Wright, Myles Stute, Quentin Millora-Brown, Liam Robbins, and Tyrin Lawrence.

The game tips at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.