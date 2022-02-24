The second-ranked Crimson Tide will travel down to southern Louisiana to play almost every team within a 200 mile radius of Lafayette, LA.

ACCOLADES

Alabama’s Montana Fouts was named Pitcher of the Week by the SEC. She earned two wins and a save while striking out 24 and allowing one earned run over 13 innings.

Kentucky’s Erin Coffel was named Player of the Week but just as easily could have been Bama catcher Ally Shipman.

ERIN COFFEL AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB SB K vs UC Santa Barbara 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 vs Loyola Marymount 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 vs Long Beach State 3 0 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 at Arizona 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 vs UC Santa Barbara 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 13 5 9 9 2 0 1 2 2 2 ALLY SHIPMAN AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB SB SO vs Evansville 3 1 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 vs Virginia Tech 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 vs Virginia Tech 3 1 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 vs Middle Tennessee 3 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 vs Middle Tennessee 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 TOTAL 12 4 6 9 2 0 2 4 0 0

SCHEDULE

Patrick Murphy continues the tradition of playing one of his alma maters, ULL. The Tide will play one game in Laffy before heading to Youngsville, LA for the Mardi Gras Mambo. Ten schools will take part in this tournament but Alabama is only playing teams located inside the boot-shaped state.

Thursday, Feb. 24 Louisiana-Laf (6-0) 6 p.m. CT (played in Laffy)

(6-0) 6 p.m. CT (played in Laffy) Friday, Feb. 25 Nicholls (2-8) 2 p.m. CT

(2-8) 2 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 25 Southeastern Louisiana (6-2) 4 p.m. CT

(6-2) 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 26 Northwestern State (6-4) 3 p.m. CT

(6-4) 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 26 Louisiana Tech (6-4) 5 p.m. CT

(6-4) 5 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 27 Louisiana-Laf 11 a.m. CT

TBH, Laffy should be the only team to be worried about.

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

Thursday’s game is scheduled to stream on ESPN+. After that, your guess is good as mine. Since the Tide plays at a neutral non-Power 5 location, there will be no streaming outlet of the likes of SECN or the PAC-12 Network. There is a good chance the lazies at the UA Athletic Department will not have these games streaming.

GAME 1: at #15/18/20 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE RAGIN’ CAJUNS (6-0)

The Rajuns are full of batters this season. As a team, they have struck out 11 times and no one starter has whiffed more than once. they are batting .453 as a team and have outscored opponents 56-2 which includes a 23-0 romp over UAB. However, the competition has not been that fierce: UAB (2x), North Texas, Texas Southern, Tulsa, Nicholls.

The ULL offense is led by Alexa Langeliers (.529 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 5 RUNS), Stormy Kotzelnick (.571, 3 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 5 RUNS) and Sophie Piskos (.500, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 7 RUNS).

Laffy has three go-to pitchers in Kandra Lamb (2021: 17-5, 2.02 ERA / 2022: 4 hits, 0 ER in 10.0 inn, 18 K, 2 BB), Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman (2 hits, 0 ER in 11.0 inn, 17 K, 0 BB), and freshman Sam Landry (3 hits, 1 ER in 10.2 inn, 18 K, 4 BB). Lamb pitched against the Crimson Tide last season and took a 5-1 loss due to three errors by her teammates. Alabama managed only four hits but two were by Savannah Woodard who you may recall hit an inside the park home run. Schorman did not appear in any games for the Wildcats in 2021 (???) after posting a 1.30 ERA in 43 innings during a shortened 2020 season. As a freshman, she had a 3.48 ERA in 52⅓ innings. Bama hung four earned runs on her in 1.1 innings that season.

Laffy likes to run and are 20 of 23 in the stolen base category.

The below games are played in Youngsville, LA which is ten miles from the ULL campus.

GAME 2: NICHOLLS COLONELS (2-8)

These guys split two games with Alabama A&M if that tells you anything. ULL, Ole Miss and Troy five inning run-ruled them in three straight games last week.

Darling Nichy has 15 errors in 10 games. Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.

GAME 3: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA LIONS (6-2)

The Lions are hitting .344 but have only six four-baggers. Lexi Johnson BA stands at .370 with four of those six dingers to go with 10 RBI out of 36. SELa has swiped 12 of 26 bases.

Team ERA is 4.89, allowing 34 runs and 55 hits in their eight games.

GAME 4: NORTHWESTERN STATE LADY DEMONS (6-4)

The Lady-Ds have a subpar .228 batting average as a team with four home runs and a whopping 54 strikeouts.

Pitching is the strength with a 1.21 team ERA and only two round-trippers allowed. They have whiffed 86 and walked 17.

NWSU has committed 12 errors in 10 games.

GAME 5: LOUISIANA TECH LADY TECHSTERS (6-4)

The Techsters have not played anyone worth mentioning. They are hitting .271 but have 19 doubles and 8 of 9 stolen bases. Which leads to believe they are aggressive base runners.

LT’s top two pitchers have ERAs of 1.28 and 1.66, but those numbers are deceiving. 17 of the 30 runs they have allowed are unearned. I see a pattern here. LaTech has booted 14 fielding chances. Collectively, the duo have struck out 39 and walked 15.

GAME 6: #15/18/20 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE RAGIN’ CAJUNS (6-0)

In between games with Bama, the Rajuns face Eastern Illinois, St. Thomas (MN), Portland State, and Lipscomb.

